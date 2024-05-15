The Summer House rumors are running wild — and Amanda Batula is laughing them off.

“You guys are out of control,” Amanda, 32, said in a TikTok video uploaded on Tuesday, May 15, responding to a fan comment left on a previous video.

The fan comment in question read: “Not the trending search being jesse solomon LOL,” meaning that TikTok users were looking into the speculation that something could be happening between Amanda and Jesse Soloman. The costars have gone viral for the rather flirty comments that Summer House newcomer Jesse has been leaving on Amanda’s social media posts.

“This is what you’ve done to the search bar on my videos now,” Amanda continued in Tuesday’s TikTok. “Enough. It’s never gonna happen.”

Jesse made his Summer House debut when season 8 premiered earlier this year. He initially ruffled feathers when making a move on Paige DeSorbo, who is dating Southern Charm star Craig Conover. However, fans are convinced that Jesse now has his sights set on Amanda.

One TikTok video posted by Jesse earlier this month showed Amanda resting her head on the newbie’s chest while her husband, Kyle Cooke, sat on the other end of the couch. “This is bonks, right?” on Summer House viewer wrote via X, sharing the video, and starting a thread of comments between Jesse and Amanda.

“Why do you hate me?!!??” Amanda commented, according to the fan’s screenshot. Jesse replied, “Lol whoops you look so hot in the video tho!!”

Aside from TikTok, it appears that fans have clocked some rather telling comments left on Amanda’s recent Instagram posts. (The comments appear to have since been deleted. However, screenshots live forever.)

“Holy f—kamole,” Jesse wrote on a post from last month. He also referred to her as a “MILF in training,” in another since-deleted comment.

In one TikTok, Amanda was wearing only a bra and, yes, Jesse appeared in the comments section.

“All my comments would be inappropriate, but just know I was here,” he wrote. “I’m rarely at a loss for words.”

Amanda’s video on Tuesday has been the only acknowledgement of the rumors thus far. Both Jesse and Kyle, 41, have gone radio silent.

The timing of Jesse’s flirtations with Amanda are telling, as she and Kyle have experienced ups and downs during this season of Summer House.

“I’m having a good summer, but I want to feel like I’m on the same page with Amanda,” Kyle confessed during an episode that aired last month. He eventually broke down in tears and confessed he feels neglected by his wife.

“I don’t want to be sitting there scratching my head wondering if you even like me. Or if you’re bothered by my presence,” Kyle added. “But that’s often how it feels.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.