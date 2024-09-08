Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are living in a wonderland — and they dressed like it, too.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, stepped out on Saturday, September 7, at the New York City wedding of model Karen Elson and art curator Lee Foster. The nuptials, according to Vogue, were held at Electric Lady Studios. (Swift has recorded many of her hit songs at the famed studio.)

Swift and Kelce were pictured by social media fans both arriving and exiting the event. The pop star looked ethereal in an ivory, floral Zimmermann dress with Christian Louboutin strappy white sandals and a gold Cartier choker. She completed her look with a blue Vivienne Westwood handbag. Kelce, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black Vivienne Westwood two-piece and wore his hair slicked back.

Kelce escorted Swift on Saturday, sweetly holding her hand as they entered the venue.

Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been dating since summer 2023 following a missed connection at her Missouri Eras Tour show. They made their public debut the following September when Swift went to her first Chiefs football game.

The 14-time Grammy winner has since been a fixture at Kelce’s NFL games — in between concerts and other work commitments — including at the Thursday, September 5, home opener of the season. She watched the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens from a private box, rocking a denim Versace corset with coordinating Grlfrnd shorts and red Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

The day after the game, Swift and Kelce jetted to the Big Apple. They enjoyed a dinner date at Brooklyn pizza restaurant Lucali. Swift looked chic in a black minidress with sheer panels and Louis Vuitton accessories. Kelce, meanwhile, opted for a cream sweater vest and striped trousers.

Swift and Kelce’s effortless connection is apparent to everyone around them, from fans to loved ones.

“They’re so in love,” a source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly, adding that “friends hope an engagement is a sure thing in the future.”