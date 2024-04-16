Florence + the Machine are among Taylor Swift‘s latest collaborators, but she has been friends with lead singer Florence Welch for at least a decade.

“What sets Florence apart? Everything,” Swift told Billboard in May 2015. “Every time I’ve been around her, she is the most magnetic person in the room — surrounded by people who are fascinated by the idea of being near her. But when she meets people, she pays them a warm compliment and immediately disarms them. There are very few people I’ve met in my life who are truly electric, and Florence is one of them.”

The British singer credited Swift with helping her be brave enough to release her vulnerable third album, 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. “Taylor said that you must sing about what’s happening in your life,” Welch told Billboard at the time, adding that she tries to visit Swift whenever she finds herself in New York City.

The pair run in similar circles with Welch being friends with Swift’s bestie Blake Lively, even singing at her and Ryan Reynolds‘ 2012 wedding.The “Dog Days Are Over” singer also works with several of Swift’s collaborators. She has teamed up with Calvin Harris and Rihanna on “18 Months (Continuous Mix)” while Swift worked with Harris and Riri on “This Is What You Came For” under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg. (Swift and Harris dated for 15 months, splitting in June 2016.)

Welch has also worked with Swift’s longtime producer Jack Antonoff, whose name has been on more than 10 of Swift’s albums. He produced most of the tracks on Florence + the Machine’s 2022 album, Dance Fever, while Welch co-wrote, co-produced and provided backing vocals for Antonoff’s “Self Respect,” a Bleachers song released in March 2024.

As her first collaboration with Swift debuts on The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, check out a history of Swift and Welch’s friendship:

May 2015

Swift told Billboard of Welch: “She’s the most fun person to dance with at a party, but then five minutes later you find yourself sitting on the stairs with her having an in-depth conversation about love and heartbreak.”

Amid those in-depth conversations, the England native reached out to Swift for advice after her relationship fell apart. “I know it sounds a cliché, but she’s good to talk to about boys,” Welch told The Sunday Times Magazine. “She knows her stuff.”

Welch recalled getting advice from a group of A-listers at Swift’s New York City apartment at an impromptu pizza party after the Met Gala. “Lena Dunham was there, and Spike Jonze and Reese Witherspoon and Zooey Deschanel, eating pizza, talking about boys,” Welch recalled. “I’d already asked loads of taxi drivers and everyone else I’d met [for advice], so I thought, why not Taylor Swift and Spike Jonze too?”

However, she didn’t share their specific insight. “I don’t want to go too much into it, but they were very helpful.”

October 2015

Welch said she hoped to see Swift’s 1989 tour when asked about a possible guest appearance.

“Our schedules haven’t crossed over enough, but I’d obviously love to perform,” she told USA Today. “Mainly, I just want to see the show. I’m sad I haven’t been able to yet, but I really want to.”

She added that her favorite song was “Shake It Off” because “it just makes me so happy.”

February 2016

The women went head-to-head at the Grammys for Pop Vocal Album where Swift’s 1989 beat Florence + the Machine’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful.

Ahead of the ceremony, Welch clarified while on E! Live From the Red Carpet that Swift didn’t inspire her to write the album. However, her pal gave her the confidence to release such a vulnerable record.

“Well, it actually was after I finished the record [that] I saw her out and I was really nervous,” Welch explained. “I felt like I’ve made such a personal record, and you know, she manages to, like, use elements, have a life, but with such grace. And I know I was just nervous about it, and she said she was like, ‘It’s got that good energy.'”

May 2016

Welch attended the Met Gala, which was co-chaired by Swift that year. She was spotted signing the cast on Lorde’s broken arm as Swift looked on.

January 2023

The pals were spotted at The 1975’s London concert where Swift took the stage to perform “Anti-Hero.” Loose Women host Denise Welch posted a photo with the American singer that had the rock star in the background. “Taylor with the Welch’s 👍👍,” Denise wrote via X.

April 2024

Swift will release The Tortured Poets Department, the eighth track of which is titled “Florida!!!” and features Florence + the Machine.