Stylish

Taylor Swift’s Most Memorable Skirt Moments — and How Much They Cost

Taylor Swift Best Skirt Moments
Taylor Swift really does have that good girl faith and a tight little skirt.

Through the years, Swift has blessed Us with a number of fabulous skirt moments, from leather numbers to denim skorts and more. In March 2024, she looked seriously stylish in a pleated tan skort from Sandy Liang while enjoying a Malibu lunch date with boyfriend Travis Kelce. She paired the piece — which retails for $695 — with a blue sweater and brown loafers from Reformation.

Swift rocked another fabulous skirt in October 2023 while on another date with Kelce. For the duo’s New York City outing, she wore a $2,100 leather Khaite Keene Leather Mini Skirt backwards and a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier top.

One of her fan-favorite moments came in June 2023 when she slayed in a denim wrap skirt from Free People. The pop star elevated the $88 design with a delicate top from Dôen and brown sandals.

Keep scrolling to see all of Swift’s best skirt moments — and find out how much they cost:

