Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
From all of the trips that have come with being on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to the ones required of being on set as an actress, Kyle Richards knows how to dress for travel like a pro. With all of the trips she’s taken, we have to assume she’s put hundreds of clothing items to the test to find out which ones work best while on the road. So to know she’s called a pair of $23 leggings a travel “essential” — we know they’ve got to be good.
In an Amazon livestream showcasing her “Vacay Getaway Essentials,” the 55-year-old shared that the Fullsoft High Waisted Leggings were some of her favorites. She noted that she pairs them with a white hoodie for a cozy-but-cute airport outfit.
“These are essential to wear when traveling, these soft pants,” she said. “They’re leggings, but they don’t feel like workout leggings. They’re so soft and cozy.”
Get the Fullsoft 3-Pack High Waisted Leggings for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 11, 2024, but are subject to change.
One of the features of the leggings she likes the most is their tummy-control waistline. “They have this high waist here,” she said. “That’s always good to have, a little band here that holds my stomach in, so I like that.” But we also have to assume she loves their non-see-through, four-way stretch fabric too, made of a polyester-spandex blend.
Richards is far from the only one who’s fallen into the hype of these leggings. On top of being an Amazon bestseller, over 20,000 shoppers have come back to the site to give the product a five-star rating, usually accompanied by a rave review. Not to mention, over 1,000 packs of these leggings have been bought just this last month.
Backing up Richards’ claim, this shopper said they wore these leggings “for two long haul flights and for walking all over Japan.”
“They are super comfortable and flattering, and the waistband lays flat to wear under dresses or tunics (which I did),” they said. “I am short and curvy, and the stretch and softness is just perfect. [They’re] easy to hand wash and line dry quickly.”
Need a pair of leggings for your next trip? You’ll definitely want to check out this Richards-approved pack of three — especially because it’s only $23 on Amazon!
Get the Fullsoft 3-Pack High Waisted Leggings for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 11, 2024, but are subject to change.
Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Fullsoft here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!