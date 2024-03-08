Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We can always count on Kyle Richards to come through with the quality skincare recommendations on Amazon!

In a recent Amazon Livestream, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared all of her Galentine’s Day favorites — and they included this $10 brightening face mask. She said the mask is perfect for a “girls’ night,” “self-care night in” and could even serve as a great “party favor.” Richards said that if she doesn’t drink enough water one day, her skin shows it the next — and this face mask “really, really work[s]” for that pesky problem.

Get the Patchology Brightening Gel Face Mask for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: This Vitamin C Serum Is Kyle Richards’ ‘Favorite’ for a ‘Renewed Glow’ One thing we love about Kyle Richards is that she’s the opposite of a gatekeeper. Giving the people what they want, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is constantly sharing the best product recommendations, including her favorite thickening spray and go-to mascara. This time, she’s spilling the tea on her “favorite” vitamin C serum: the […]

The Patchology Brightening Gel Face Mask contains niacinamide and vitamin C, which both help to brighten, plump and hydrate the skin, while the resveratrol helps to calm any inflammation. While other masks can sometimes take longer, with this option, you should start seeing results in just 10 minutes. The brand also recommends to “serve chilled,” or in other words, keep the mask in a cold space until you’re ready to use.

One buyer of the mask called it “luxurious” and a “fancy schmancy” mask for the price point. “I quite like this mask,” they said. “It did not irritate my sensitive skin. It left my skin very hydrated and gave me a bit of a dewy look for about an hour or two after I took it off and patted the serum into my skin.”

“My new favorite,” another shopper said. “I like everything about this gel mask. It has a very light and subtle citrus scent. It comes in two pieces, one for the top half of your face and one for the bottom. This makes it so much easier to get a good fit. It doesn’t slide around or drip. I chilled mine in the fridge before use, and it just felt amazing putting it on and wearing it.”

Related: Our 11 Favorite Under-Eye Masks That De-Puff and Decrease Dark Circles Tired of waking up to tired-looking eyes? Even when we get a good night’s sleep, we’re still prone to puffy under-eye bags, dark circles and wrinkles. It’s a nightmare! Luckily, we have a solution that doesn’t require any procedures or painful treatments. Applying under-eye masks can reduce puffiness and fine lines while boosting hydration and […]

If you’ve been in need of a skincare backup for days when you neglect your H2O intake, take Richards’ recommendation and let this hydrating face mask bring your skin back to life right away!

See it: Patchology Brightening Gel Face Mask for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more Patchology masks here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Kyle Richards Can’t Get Enough of This Fall-Friendly Bodysuit on Amazon Like many of Us, our favorite celebrities and influencers are swooning over fall fashion. Naturally, cozy knit fabrics and flattering pieces are the highlights of their autumnal wardrobes. Just take Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, for instance. She recently hosted an Amazon Live, where she discussed her love of fall and the […]