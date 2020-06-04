Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that a lot of businesses are struggling these days, and many small- to medium-sized companies are especially having trouble staying steady and afloat. Fewer sales means they are unable to pay their important behind-the-scenes workers, such as the seamstresses, the contractors, the embroiderers and more. Want to help out? Amazon has made the process easy — and actually fun!

Amazon recently partnered with Vogue and the CFDA to launch Common Threads, a digital storefront highlighting 20 designers (so far) to raise awareness and funds. This name is a play on A Common Thread, which is a fashion fund created to help those affected by COVID-19. Amazon already helped out by donating $500,000, but you can contribute too by shopping these pieces below!

Chloe Gosselin Natashya Sandal

Doesn’t this adorable sandal just make your heart feel like singing? It can have that effect on people. It can also have a totally chic impact on all of your remaining spring and upcoming summer outfits!

Get the Chloe Gosselin Natashya Sandal for $615 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Tanya Taylor ‘Jeana’ Skirt

This bold, pink and orange skirt already has Us imagining ourselves on a beach sipping a refreshing drink straight out of a coconut!

Get the Tanya Taylor ‘Jeana’ Skirt starting at $255 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas Candela Micro Pleated Slip Dress

This figure-hugging red dress is a true stunner, and the forgiving fabric means you’re going to look 100% in it every time you slip it on!

Get the Alejandra Alonso Rojas Candela Micro Pleated Slip Dress for $495 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Women’s Noe Blouse

This blouse basically takes all of your favorite trends and wraps them up into one do-it-all piece with a breathtaking neckline and balloon sleeves!

Get the Derek Lam 10 Crosby Women’s Noe Blouse starting at $295 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Krewe Louisa Nylon Petal Sunglasses

The sleek, modern design of these sunglasses is so cool, you could probably wear a potato sack with them and still have the paparazzi confuse you for a celebrity!

Get the Krewe Louisa Nylon Petal Sunglasses for $295 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

