Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One thing we’ve learned throughout all of our shopping experience is that not all thong sandals, or flip flops, are the same. We all probably picture the same basic version in our heads, but we know that version is cheaply made and often uncomfortable. It’s also more of a convenience than it is a fashion statement.

Don’t get Us wrong — convenience isn’t a bad thing. We’re definitely on its side. We just know it’s capable of more, as expertly demonstrated by the Tory Burch brand. This sandal, for example, is just as easy to slip on as any other flip flop, but it’s much chicer, with gorgeous accents and construction that won’t dress your look down. If anything, it will dress your look up!

Get the Jessa Thong Sandal (originally $258) for just $149 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

We know that not everyone is willing to pay $200+ dollars for a pair of sandals, and that’s okay…because this pair is over 40% off, bringing it down under $150! Still iffy about it? The thing about investing in a pair of designer sandals is that there are so many benefits. Not only will your outfits and confidence improve, but your feet may feel more comfortable — and you won’t need to replace them every couple of months like you do with dollar flip flops!

These Jessa sandals stand out immediately. Instead of a stubby toe post that will rub against your skin, they have a long, skinny one that helps create stability. This connects to the calfskin/webbing upper, striped and adorned with golden chain-link hardware that screams “expensive” — even though you actually saved over $100!

Get the Jessa Thong Sandal (originally $258) for just $149 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

These slip-on sandals have a squared-off toe — a look that’s been coming back in a major way — and a Nappa leather lining for smooth comfort. The outsole, however, is made of a durable rubber for longer-lasting wear that will also help stop you from slipping when you’re poolside!

These sandals are currently available in two colors: Dulce De Leche and Perfect Navy. One light and one dark…which means no one will blame you if you want to get both. As the reviewers say, the Jessa has “unique details that distinguish [it] from so many others,” and the style “will help to elevate any outfit from shorts to dresses,” so it never hurts to always have a pair ready to go. You could also buy a pair for a friend — friendship sandals! Good thing there’s complimentary gift wrapping available!

Get the Jessa Thong Sandal (originally $258) for just $149 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

Not your style? Check out more shoes on sale here and shop the entire Tory Burch sale selection here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!