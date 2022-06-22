Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There have been many different sandal trends that have captured our hearts over the years. Jelly sandals, platform sandals, gladiator sandals, pillow sandals — but what’s next? We weren’t exactly sure, but we now have clarity. Want to be one of the first to hop on the latest trend? You’re in the right place.

Meghan Markle is our inspiration for summer 2022 footwear. She recently stepped out in a pair of strappy sandals with a shiny ring around the toe, and we instantly fell in love. Of course, we needed to find a pair to buy for ourselves ASAP!

Get the MissHeel Toe-Ring Slide Glitter Sandals for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

Markle was photographed out in Santa Barbara, supporting husband Prince Harry at his polo match, wearing an all-denim ensemble with a sweater tied around her shoulders to suit the occasion. On her feet was a pair of Emme Parsons Laurie sandals. The exact shoes are a whopping $360, and selling out fast, but luckily there are other styles out there!

These MissHeel sandals from Amazon are a similar style to Markle’s but much more affordable. They’re simple, backless shoes with an embellished toe band, featuring crystal-like rhinestones that sparkle brilliantly in the summer sun. There’s also a matching sparkling band that reaches across the instep to keep the foot securely in place!

These sandals are available in both gold and black variations, both of which are reminiscent of Markle’s pair in their own way. The choice is up to you! Like the style but prefer less bling? Check out the other two braided options on the same Amazon page!

We love these sandals because they provide so much versatility. They’re a great way to wear dressier footwear without having to deal with the pain and unsteady nature of heels, but they can also totally be worn more casually too, such as with all denim a la the Duchess of Sussex. Their popularity is about to soar, so be one of the first in your friend group to demonstrate just how many outfits they can elevate!

