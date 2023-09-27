Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leggings are a staple of any basic wardrobe, but finding a good pair of capri-length ones can be a challenge. Some come down to almost the ankle; others roll down the waist and don’t provide the support needed. Worst of all, some capri leggings may even be see-through, showing off things to the world that, well… you probably don’t want to be shown off.

Luckily, we’ve found one of the biggest bestsellers in the leggings category on Amazon, and with a stellar 10,000+ reviews, you know they’ve been well tested. These capri leggings are called “buttery soft” and “the best leggings ever” by reviewers… and right now, they’re available for just $15 a pop!

The leggings in question hail from bestselling brand Satina, and these capri-length versions are ideal for wearing underneath tunics and dresses or on their own as workout-ready bottoms! They’re made with polyester and spandex for the perfect amount of stretch, with the brand touting their special “peachskin” fabric as the secret to their superb softness. The special brushed blend creates a buttery soft legging that is opaque, while also providing the highest level of quality and comfort. The new waistband design is worth mentioning, with a high waist to comfortably hug in everything to emphasize a sexy hourglass shape — while also ensuring no droop or sag thanks to the waistband.

Satina’s leggings are made for all sizes and body types, with both “One Size” and “One Size Plus” versions available that promise to accommodate bodies from XS to XXXL. Either way, you’re getting flattering support from these basic capris which are anything but basic quality! They’re even available in a wide range of colors, like classic black, charcoal, teal, navy, fuchsia and more — at this price, you can pick up a pair to complement any outfit.

Amazon shoppers absolutely adore Satina’s capri leggings, with a stunning nearly 7,000 buyers giving them a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating. Many customers note that they own multiple pairs of both the capri leggings and full-length versions from Satina, raving about the softness and loving that they’re available in multiple colors. “Comfort, softness and great price point! This is my 2nd pair!” gushed one reviewer. Another commenter wrote, “After trying on these capris I went on line and ordered four more in different colors. I now have vintage violet, burgundy, olive, black and navy all in capri version. They are super soft, fits perfectly and is flattering. Don’t hesitate just get them you won’t be disappointed.”

“Love these leggings because they are the perfect length, the colors are rich and exactly as pictured, they fit like a glove, do not bag or wrinkle,” shared one 5-star fan. “They’re everything you’d want in an attractive pair of leggings. I’m 5′ 5″, weigh 139 lbs., and have a 35″ waist. The XL fits perfectly. The waist isn’t tight and doesn’t pinch. I can wear them comfortably for hours. The hem comes down 5″ below my knee. They’re sewn very well and the seams are even. The elastic waist doesn’t roll. Everything about the fit is perfect. I bought them in five colors and wear them casually as well as to my PT sessions. They look great with a tunic top. I’m 70-years-young and they help make my saggy areas look firm and curvy. They make me feel sexy!!!” What better rave can there be than that? Grab your own pair of Satina’s High-Waisted Capri Leggings today at Amazon, now for just $15!

