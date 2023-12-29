Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I really hate pants. That means I’m going to go to ridiculous lengths to wear something different as much as I can help it. That means I don’t often wear jeans unless they’re super cute. If it’s not a pair of leggings, I’m not interested, for the most part. I’ll also wear a great pair of lounge pants, but they have to be ridiculously soft and comfortable. That’s why when I errantly dipped in to Victoria’s Secret and found this pair of pants one day, I knew they had to come home with me. And I’ve been slipping into them just about every time I feel like staying at home and being a couch gremlin.

These Victoria’s Secret Velour Ribbed High-Rise Wide Leg Pants are impossibly comfortable, flattering, and affordable, even more so at this moment. Right now during Victoria’s Secret’s Semi-Annual Sale, you can get these pants on sale for just $27, marked down from their normal price of $55. That’s what I paid when I first bought them, so you can get two for nearly the price of one during this sale.

Get the Velour Ribbed High-Rise Wide Leg Pants for just $27 at Victoria’s Secret! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

Wearing these pants feels like an instant flashback to the 2000s, as I’ve raved about before many times The velour is like being wrapped up in a cloud, with their relaxed fit, elastic waist, and the all-important side pockets so you can carry your phone and wallet if you hae to go out, God forbid.

There’s no situation in which I find wearing these pants inappropriate, but I suppose it might be a bad idea to wear them to work. Still, they look cute with just about anything you decide to pair them with, whether that’s a fun cami or a pajama T-shirt. You’ll feel simultaneously luxe and schlubby at the same time, but you know what? You sure will be cute.

If one of your favorite pastimes is to sit home and be a couch gremlin like me, you’re going to have to grab these pants while you still can. They won’t be on sale for long, so make sure you snatch them up.

