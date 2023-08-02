Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As we near the end of summer, thoughts may turn to clothing items which offer a little more coverage — but still keep things breezy for the sunny August and September days we have left. It’s hard to find a pair of pants that fit this criteria, and even harder to find a pair that’s ideal for wearing all year round. Leggings are great, but aren’t suitable for every situation… and jeans, while being an absolute closet staple, can sometimes feel heavier and more restrictive.

Luckily, there’s a solution that hits the just-right middle ground between coverage and comfort, and its name is palazzo.

Get the Arolina Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants for prices starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Arolina Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants available on Amazon, that is! Palazzo pants, named after the Italian word for “palatial building,” resemble these structures by having narrow tops and broader bases. In the case of palazzo pants, this means you have a normal waistband but a much looser, wide-legged silhouette than the average pair of trousers. Palazzo pants first skyrocketed to popularity in the 1960s and ’70s, and have since exploded back on the scene in recent years — becoming a huge women’s fashion trend. It’s easy to see why — after all, they’re comfortable while also being sleek and stylish, offering a little more oomph than your traditional pair of sweatpants or leggings.

Arolina’s palazzo pants are made of a soft, light polyester/spandex mix that keeps things loose and airy while also remaining opaque, confidently preventing any fashion faux pas. Their elastic waistband rests high on the waist and stretches to conceal and support the tummy area, while the relaxed fit keeps things comfy without looking too casual. There are even two adorable pockets to accent the aesthetic!

These palazzo pants come in a huge variety of styles, including solid colors like classic black and burgundy, and eye-catching patterns like striped and floral. You’re sure to find a pair that’ll fit perfectly with your style… after all, there are 47 options!

Reviewers adore the Arolina Wide Leg Palazzo Pants, giving them a mind-boggling 26,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. Customers have especially adored their elevated vibe, flattering fit, and, of course, the comfort factor. “I’m a PA student that’s required to wear business casual in class and in clinic. I loooove these pants!” raved one 5-star fan. “They don’t come up to my shin when I sit and are even long enough to wear heels with. I have polka dot and black, and they’re of nice enough material that I can wear them when seeing patients and not worry about them being see-through or showing too much.” Another similarly-minded shopper agreed: “I was looking for comfortable, sexy, high-waisted palazzo pants to wear with a retro bra for online dates with my boyfriend 🙂 and these pants are a silky soft, slinky lightweight knit with a beautiful drape–just perfect,” said the reviewer, “The thin elastic waistband and front panel lay flat, so the fit is very flattering — I’m curvy and I feel so sexy and comfortable in these.”

26,000 shoppers can’t be wrong — these just may be the perfect solution to your summer-to-fall-wardrobe-transition needs. Pair ’em with a tank or crop top while the days stay sweltering, and transition to blouses and denim jackets for cooler September nights.

