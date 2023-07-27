Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even though temperatures are scorching right now, we’re slowly approaching the end of summer. Before you know it, we’ll be gearing up for back-to-school shopping and pumpkin picking (can you tell we’re excited for fall?). Rather than wait for new styles to drop, why not browse the sale selection for transitional looks that will take you all the way to autumn? In fact, we just spotted a bestselling dress that will slay in summer and flatter in fall!

“Gorgeous”! “Beautiful”! “Lovely”! This is just some of the praise sung by the 19K shoppers who have left reviews for this long-sleeve mini dress. We’d also add feminine, flirty, flowy and flattering. With a deep V-neck and open back cutout, this darling dress is subtly sultry (yet still classy). Think breathable for summer, but still appropriate for autumn. If you’re like Us, then you prefer covering up your arms and tummy while still showing a little skin. This frock keeps those areas tucked away without making Us feel like we’re wearing a burlap sack in the process!

Plus, this chiffon stunner is currently on sale at Amazon! Keep scrolling for more details.

Get the Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Long-Sleeve Mini Dress for just $40 (originally $52) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

In a closet full of maxi dresses and sleeveless sundresses, this Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Long-Sleeve Mini Dress really stands out. It’s rare to find a long-sleeve mini dress with tasteful cutouts! We finally have a frock to rock to date night which doesn’t feel conservative.

There are 38 different colors to choose from, including florals and solid shades. The jewel-tone shades feel fitting for fall, and the pastels scream spring and summer. No matter the season, this top-rated dress was made for twirling!

Here are some more highlights from customer reviews:

“New favorite summer dress! Super flattering! Comfortable! The print is so pretty.”

“Absolutely beautiful dress!! I got so many compliments on this dress at my cousins baby shower.”

“This dress is by far my favorite!! It’s feminine, flirty and just beautiful. Such a great find.”

“BEST DRESS! I was seriously skeptical because I don’t like open back concepts since I’m on the heavier side, but this one held everything in!!”

“I feel beautiful in this dress. It is equally sexy and classy without feeling exposed. LOVE THIS.”

We suggest styling this mini dress with sandals or heels in the summer and then boots in the fall. You can go from vacation to celebrations in this darling dress!

