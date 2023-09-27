Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here at Shop With Us, we like to buy the best on a budget. Designer styles on sale? Sign Us up! Top-rated pieces at low prices? Sold. So, when we discovered a deal on the no. 1 bestselling item in women’s fashion, we couldn’t wait to share the news. With over 91,000 reviews on Amazon, these comfy joggers also happen to be the no. 1 bestseller in women’s yoga pants — and they’re on sale for only $13!

Fashion fact: Joggers are the new leggings. These buttery-soft sweatpants feel like your favorite leggings without the skintight fit. Personally, we find this silhouette to be much more flattering and forgiving. This relaxed-fit aesthetic looks amazing with tees and tanks, whether you’re running on the treadmill or running errands. These high-waisted joggers are cozy enough for lounging inside and cute enough for traveling outside. Plus, these pants come with pockets!

Amazon Prime Day came early, because this discount is truly a cause for celebration!

Get the Leggings Depot Women’s Relaxed-fit Jogger Sweatpants with Pockets for just $13 (originally $24) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

One customer called these joggers “these are THE softest pants ever. So comfortable.” Another shopper gushed, “Absolutely LOVE these pants. Super soft and lightweight fabric for comfort whenever I wear them.”

Comfort, style and function all in one! We’re simply smitten with these bestselling joggers. But if this particular pair doesn’t work for you, we’ve selected other options below that will suit your fancy.

Other Joggers We Love:

