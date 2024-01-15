15 Figure-Flattering Pants That Are Chic and Ultra-Comfy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t know about anyone else, but I hate shopping for pants. It’s so frustrating that there’s no consistency between brand sizing, and truthfully, anything with buttons tends to pull and uncomfortably pinch. That’s why I’ve been on a mission to find figure-flattering pants that can make me feel good about my body and feel comfortable whether I’m walking, sitting or just out and about.

My research paid off, because I found 15 figure-flattering pants that you’ll want to live in. Say goodbye to intolerable jeans, unpleasant work pants and leggings that are just too tight. You can breathe a sigh of relief — and feel your most confident — when wearing any of the picks below. Happy shopping!

Best Figure Flattering Jeans

1. Sleek and Straight: Crafted with exclusive lift tuck technology, these NYDJ Marilyn Straight Jeans feature a slimming panel that sits across the your tummy, helping to support and shape your curves — just $99!

2. Balanced Out: Flared jeans naturally balance out your proportions, but this pair from 1822 Denim also provide a shapewear-like effect across your mid section thanks to the high waistband and stretchy material — just $59!

3. Perfect Fit: If you struggle with jeans always gapping at the waist, Abercrombie has the solution. Their bestselling Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean is constructed with two extra inches through the hip and thigh so they really fit your body like a glove. Plus, this style comes in over 26 colors — was $100, now just $85!

4. The Most Comfortable Ever: Spanx is known for their shapewear technology, and you can even find it in their jeans! The stretchy slip-on Wide Leg Jeans smooth everything out so you can strut around feeling your most confident — just $168!

5. Skinnies Are In! Whoever said skinny jeans were dead obviously never put on this pair from from Good American. These conform to your body, lift your booty and don’t pinch or pull at all — just $99!

Best Figure Flattering Work Pants

6. Not Your Average Work Pants: Over 5,500 Amazon shoppers rave about these flattering dress pants because of how comfortable, stretchy and sleek they are. They essentially feel like pajamas pants. Talk about a winter win — was $50, now just $42!

7. Classic and Trendy: The waist of these cute Grace Karin pencil pants sit high on your waist, while the bow tie allows you to cinch it to really accentuate your natural curves. We adore the little bow detailing at the ankles too — was $46, now just $26!

8. Literally Perfect: Spanx’s Slim Straight Perfect Pant is aptly named, because its stretch ponte fabric smooths your body while still maintaining a professional shape, its machine washable and it can be worn for so many occasions outside of the office. We’ll even dare say that it will become your favorite pant of all time once you experience it for yourself — just $148!

9. Another Option: Not a fan of the slim straight style of the Perfect Pant? No worries! Spanx also makes a flared version — just $148!

10. Linen Love: For a pair of pants that’s comfy, flattering and can be worn after hours, let us introduce you to Universal Standard’s Coastal Linen Pants. They sit comfortably along your waist ,and while the front has a button snap closure, the back features elastic so it moves and expands with you through meals and commuting – just $145!

Best Figure Flattering Leggings

11. Forget Doing Squats: These peach-enhancing leggings instantly create major definition thanks to the targeted compression material and conveniently placed bands — was $20, now just $17!

12. The Most Iconic Leggings: lululemon leggings are popular for more than one reason. Sure, they’re ideal for workouts — but they also lift and sculpt your lower half while providing optimal support, whether you’re working out or just lounging around — just $98!

13. My Favorite Leggings: While others freak out over lululemon, I’m a Vuori stan. These buttery-soft BlissBlend leggings move with me, and the ultra-high rise fit makes me feel secure while tackling a HIIT workout at the gym — just $98!

14. Unique Texture: Alo’s Airlift Leggings are some of the stretchiest around and truly accentuate your best features. Don’t be surprised if you go back and purchase multiple colors — just $128!

15. Fan Favorite: 37,000 Amazon shoppers agree that these Ewedoos leggings are the best they have ever tried. “They are thick and comfortable, giving me support through the stomach and lower back area. They fit to size & the placement of the pockets is perfect. I’ll be buying more,” one reviewer says — was $36, now just $24!

