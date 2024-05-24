Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When it comes to fashion and aesthetics, one brand — Zimmermann — comes to mind for clothing that’s both elegant, vibrant and comfy. The Australian brand is known for its usage of bold colors and airy, flirty styles — but they can come at a hefty price. This is why we took it upon ourselves to help you find Zimmermann-style summer fashion pieces — from Amazon — that still have the brand’s vibe. But these pieces start at just $13!
From silky dresses to breezy tops, it’s easy to find pieces that similarly have Zimmermann’s air without the price tag. We rounded up 13 Zimmermann-style summer pieces that no one will know are from Amazon starting at just $15 — read on to see our picks!
1. Closet Staple: This spaghetti strap maxi dress is bold and colorful — was $21, now just $15!
2. Maxed Out: We love this maxi dress because of its vibrant colors and fun print — just $36!
3. Vintage Feel: This puff sleeve mini dress brings the drama and flounce — just $43!
4. Fever Dream: For those who need a formal option, this boho graffiti sundress is perfect — was $24, now just $15!
5. Prairie Vibes: If you like the decadence of vintage styles, you’ll love this ruffle hem tiered midi dress — just $130!
6. Floral Queen: Throw on this floral babydoll blouse with jeans and sandals for an easy summer look — was $26, now just $21!
7. Puffed Up: This puffy sleeve blouse is versatile and daring — was $27, now just $21!
8. Bloom! We love this flowy midi skirt because of its unique floral print — was $26, now just $22!
9. High-Low Energy: This boho floral asymmetrical hem midi skirt is great for vacations or an evening out with the girls — was $30, now just $25!
10. Everyday Essential: For those who like minimal styles, this high waist ruffle mini skirt is right up your alley — was $30, now just $27!
11. Wrapped Elegance: This floral high waist ruffle wrap mini skirt will elevate any T-shirt or flouncy blouse — was $31, now just $29!
12. Form-Fitting Realness: This high waist midi skirt has tiny pleats that help bring texture and dimension to any attire— just $33!
13. Prints, Please! This tunic dress has a ’70s feel that leans itself well to any moment — was $53, now just $43!