Jennifer Lopez is the queen of bringing back fashion trends back from the 2000s. No matter what she wears, we’re constantly figuring out ways to dress like the This Is Me… Now singer. Sometimes, we continuously spot our favorite A-listers wearing the same clothes. Hey, they’re just like Us, am I right?

A few months ago, the Shotgun Wedding actress was casually strolling in New York City and we spotted her wearing a pair of K-Swiss Women’s Classic VN Platform Sneakers — twice in one week! She paired the shoes with pleated jeans, an oversized sweater and big-frame sunglasses one day, and a long cashmere coat on another day. This is nothing new for Lopez, but we can’t stop looking at these sneakers.

The K-Swiss Women’s Classic VN Platform Sneakers feature premium leather. This sneaker has an updated outsole that’s super lightweight and keeps your foot cool and comfortable. The classic sneaker offers a fashionable and elegant style to any look. Like Lopez, you can pair these shoes with pleated or high-waisted jeans and a crop top.

The sneakers have received a ton of five-star reviews. One five-star shopper shared how they “owned many pairs of K-Swiss sneakers over the years” and “these are my favorite.” They continued sharing how the sneakers are “the same as regular K-swiss sneakers.”Another five-star reviewer raved that the sneakers are “so comfy” and “can stand all day and still have a bit of bounce in my step.” One final five-star shopper noted that they “find the insole to be very comfortable and can walk quite awhile with no issues.”

Let’s walk a mile in these Lopez-approved shoes all summer long, right from your favorite retailer. Add them to your cart before they officially sell out.

Get the K-Swiss Women’s Classic VN Platform Sneakers for $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

