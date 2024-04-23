Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The early 2000s were good to Jennifer Lopez. Not only did she meet and fall in love with her current husband, Ben Affleck, she also had her two kids, Max and Emme. She had her iconic Versace dress moment at the 2000s Grammys, starred in several movies, like The Wedding Planner, and had a few chart-topping hits like “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” So, it didn’t surprise Us when she recently brought back a popular pair of tennis shoes from the time.

The starlet was spotted out in New York City on April 20, 2024, bringing back a popular pair of Y2K sneakers — the K-Swiss Classic VN Platform Sneakers. Paired with the sneakers, Lopez wore an all-black ensemble consisting of an oversized Saint Laurent trench coat, Jennifer Fisher hoops, Dsquared sunglasses and an Hermès Birkin bag. Want to relive the Y2K glory days like Lopez? Grab your Juicy Couture tracksuit and head to Amazon to get these K-Swiss sneakers for just $75.

Get the K-Swiss Classic VN Platform Sneaker for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Though K-Swiss sneakers like this pair were popular in the early 2000s, we (like J. Lo) believe they’re worthy of a fashion rebirth. Why? Well frankly, as Lopez proved, they make a stylish addition to several outfits. This is thanks to their simple design consisting of a platform sole, classic five-stripe marking and rounded toe silhouette.

And even though they’re stylish, they’re comfortable too — so much so that Lopez wore them for walking in NYC. This is in part because of the molded rubber sole and also because of the ortholite sock liner, which helps to keep feet cool and minimize perspiration. And if you were curious about the shoes’ durability, know that they’re made of a premium full-grain leather for the upper.

Get the sneakers in white like Lopez or switch it up with the black version or the pair with gold tones. Love may not cost a thing, but you can find these sneakers for just $75 on Amazon, which is kind of the same thing.

See it: Get the K-Swiss Classic VN Platform Sneaker for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

