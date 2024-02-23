Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys almost never was.

“My stylist [Andrea Lieberman] was like, ‘Please don’t wear it,’” Lopez, 54, revealed in a Thursday, February 22, episode of Vogue’s “Life in Looks,” which saw her reflect on her fashion evolution.

“‘It was a dress that other people had worn already,’” Lopez said Lieberman told her. Donatella Versace and Geri Halliwell were photographed in the gown a few months before the awards show. Amber Valletta famously wore the design on Versace’s spring/summer runway in 1999.

Of course, Lopez didn’t listen. “[I said], ‘Well, you bought it, and it looks the best, so I’m going to wear it. And so I did. And it caused, you know, quite a stir,” Lopez explained.

For fans that need a refresher, the look in question was designed by Donatella, now 68, and featured silk chiffon fabric and was covered with a tropical leaf and bamboo pattern. The most standout aspect of the frock was the plunging neckline, which extended past Lopez’s navel.

“I guess every generation needs its iconic, kind of Marilyn dress, and this is that dress for this generation,” Lopez told Vogue.

The eye-catching garment was so buzzed about that Google created Google Images so that people could easily find pictures of the dress via the search engine.

Lopez and Donatella paid homage to the legendary piece when the “Get Right” singer closed out the luxury label’s spring/summer 2020 show in a modernized version of the gown. Lopez opened up about strutting her stuff in the look at a September 2019 event promoting her Promise fragrance, sharing: “Donatella was like, ‘You know it’s been 20 years,’ and I was like ‘Are you kidding me? F–k!’”

Lopez went on to explain that Donatella then told her that she wanted to celebrate by creating an entire collection inspired by the jungle print. So naturally, the designer asked if Lopez would walk out at the end — and she obliged.