We don’t know about you, but it feels like time is flying. It seems like just yesterday we were celebrating the start of the new year and now we’re basking in the springtime breeze. Now that spring has sprung, graduation season is quickly approaching and of course, you’ve got to be dressed to impress for all the fun festivities. That includes comfy shoes that won’t hurt your feet.

Graduations are notoriously long ceremonies. From speeches to songs and special awards, there are so many things that happen before the graduates toss their caps in the air. Whether you’re graduating this year, or going to support a family member, you’ll want to be just as comfortable as you are fabulous. High heels aren’t always ideal, especially if you’ll be doing a lot of walking during the ceremony.

We’ve rounded up a list of comfortable graduation shoes just in case you don’t want to wear heels. From open-toe sandals to closed-toe wedges, there are so many chic styles to choose from. Scroll ahead for our top picks.

Closed-Toe Graduation Shoes

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These dreamy suede shoes are perfect for fashionistas who prefer a kitten heel. They have over 11,000 perfect 5-star reviews of shoppers raving over how well they fit.

2. Less Is Best: Want to skip heels altogether? Snag these breathable Easy Spirit flats. They come in a shiny gold shade and feature cute laser-cut detailing. Best of all? It has a cushioned footbed so you’ll feel comfortable walking up to the stage.

3. Sweet Slingback: You can serve a look without doing too much in these Naturalizer Banks Pumps. They featured a curved slingback strap and a comfort-cushioned pointy toe design.

4. Mary Jane: These Dr. Scholl’s loafers are perfect for shoppers who want to wear everyday shoes to their ceremony. These stylish shoes have a comfortable insole technology with anatomical cushioning for added support. You can wear this with trousers or maxi skirts.

Open-Toe Graduation Shoes

5. Keep It Casual: It doesn’t get more comfy than these casual slip-on sandals. They feature a band with a trendy design and a non-slip outsole.

6. Lightweight Lift: Kitten heels come in handy when you’ll be standing for a long time. These Reformation shoes feature a slight heel that gives you a lift without causing too much pain.

7. Cork Wedges: These wedges have a 2.7 heel, so it’s not too high. The laser-cut accents add a stylish touch to these versatile sandals.

8. Orange You Glad: JW PEI is known for its celeb-loved handbags. This popular brand has a cute pair of statement-making mules with puffer straps that will elevate any graduation ensemble.

9. Bling, Bling: Shine bright like a diamond, courtesy of these rhinestone-encrusted sandals.

10. Cuter Than Average: Black flat sandals may not seem like an ideal graduation shoe, but not so fast! These comfy flats feature an asymmetric vamp strap and toe ring style for a chic touch. They also have a trendy square-toe design and modest block heel.

11. Bestseller: These bestselling flatform espadrilles come in 47 different shades so you won’t run out of options.

12. Chunky Heel: If you can handle a little height, you’ll want to check out these shoes. The round-toe heels come with an ankle strap for stability and a chunky square heel.

13. Last But Not Least: Fashionistas with wide feet, these square-toe heels are just for you. They have a memory foam cushion and come in wide widths.