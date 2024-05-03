Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If I’ve learned one thing from my experience with road trips, it’s that how much fun you have is directly proportional to how much you prepare ahead of time. Some things that are essential to having a great trip? Good snacks, an extra tire (speaking from experience), fun activities to keep you entertained — and comfortable clothing.

In a few weeks, I’ll be on the road for a seven hour drive to visit a family member in another state. I’m already covered with a cozy sweatshirt and tennis shoes for the trip, but I had to check out the bestselling leggings department on Amazon to find a pair of yoga pants comfortable enough to wear for the long drive. To my luck, I came across the Baleaf Wide Leg Capris Yoga Pants, which I know are the perfect pick!

Get the Baleaf Wide-Leg Capri Yoga Pants With Pockets for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

I choose yoga pants like these from Baleaf every time because they help to flatter my curvier figure best. The reason for that is because of their wide-leg design and high waistline with a tummy control fit. I also like the fact that they have a cropped capri-length hem, which is great for staying cool when it inevitably gets hot in the car. In addition to those features, it’s also made of an insanely soft and stretchy polyester and spandex fabric blend. It even has pockets to hold things like lip balm and gum.

I was inspired to purchase these leggings over the thousands of others on Amazon because of their strong fan base of shoppers. They currently have over 2,800 five-star ratings from shoppers, with several reviews praising the pants to go along with them. I’m also wondering if other shoppers have the same idea of packing these for a upcoming trip, as over 1,000 of them have been bought in just the last month.

Turns out, I was right! Even more of a trip than mine, this shopper packed these pants for a two-week trip abroad and a 12-hour plane ride, calling them a “practical and comfortable” pick.

“The passport and tickets fit in [the] side pocket, and due to the material, do not fall out, nor can be stolen,” the reviewer said. “The seamless cut of these pants made them very comfortable, washing them was easy, they took a little bit longer to dry, which made me ask myself why I had not taken both pairs with me. These pants were a revelation, and they’re a permanent fixture in my travel wardrobe.”

Knowing these yoga pants will keep me comfortable for both the seven hour drive there and the seven hour drive back, they’re more than worth their price point, which comes in at $32 on Amazon. They’re meant for the trip, but I also know they’re going to be a staple in my athleisure wardrobe all summer long. If you’ve been looking for a new pair of comfy pants to pack for your trip too, this is your sign to snag these now!

