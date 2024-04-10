Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Mental health advocate and Rare Impact fund founder Selena Gomez knows a thing or two about good self-care. Yes, it requires the big things like making an appointment with your therapist or scheduling an acupuncture session, but it also requires the small things like letting yourself have a rest day. And if you ask Us, the best lounge days look a lot like Gomez’s in this Instagram post of hers — no makeup and an oversized sweatshirt you can sink into (along with the couch)!

In the post, the actress, singer and beauty brand founder gave us a glimpse into what appears to be an off day, embracing her natural skin and the Champion Oversized Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt. After seeing how comfortable Gomez looked in the photo, I felt compelled to give my lounge days the same coziness by buying the sweatshirt — and I haven’t regretted it since. The sweatshirt has become my new comfy clothes go-to, and it’s an incredibly affordable find — it’s even on sale starting at $44 right now.

Get the Champion Oversized Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt (originally $55) on sale starting at just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Nobody Would Ever Know These Comfy Jeans Are Actually Leggings There are a select few clothing items that are always in style regardless of temperature or season — jeans and leggings are those “it” items. Whether it’s the middle of winter or a mid-July evening, jeans and leggings are always on the table. If you’re going for style, you’ll probably choose jeans; if comfort is […]

There are a couple of reasons we think Gomez gravitated toward this sweatshirt versus the millions of others out there on the market. They’re the same reasons it’s on rotation in my wardrobe too. Firstly, it’s made of thicker, cotton-polyester material that’s guaranteed to keep you warm no matter what while maintaining its breathability. Secondly, the fleece on the inside has been brushed for extra softness and feels like a blanket against the skin. Last but not least, it has a slouchy but flattering oversized design with sturdy ribbing on the wrist cuffs and collar.

Just like Gomez appears to wear the sweatshirt on a rainy day (you can see the droplets of rain in the selfie), I too wear the sweatshirt on dreary days, cuddled up with the book I’m reading and likely a delicious Starbucks drink in hand. But it’s good for everyday activities too, like running errands, cooking dinner and even working out if you want to sweat a little extra.

Gomez chose the black version of the sweatshirt, but because I have cats and black fabrics show every single hair, I personally ended up getting the heather gray version. However, it comes in other colors too, like pink, walnut and teal. It can also be shopped in sizes XS-XL.

Related: 17 Cloud Slippers to Revitalize Tired, Aching Feet Sometimes, we spend way too long on our feet. The result? Aching tootsies that need a break. If you’re dealing with that right now, the last thing you want to do is wear constrictive sneakers or uncomfortable shoes that don’t really take the edge off. Luckily, there are plenty of shoes you can slip on […]

Want to make your self-care days just that much cozier? We certainly don’t blame you! You can find the Champion sweatshirt Gomez and I both go to for extra comfort on sale right now starting at only $44 on Amazon.

Get the Champion Oversized Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt (originally $55) on sale starting at just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Champion here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: This Flattering Tank Dress Is ‘Stunning in Every Sense’ Need a dress? No problem. Opt for a simplistic look that’ll get you from day to night in impeccable fashion. This long bodycon tank dress is a stunner, no matter what type of figure you’re rocking, and it’s an affordable, chic look for any night out or weekend spent soaking up the sunshine. The Prettygarden […]