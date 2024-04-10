Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Mental health advocate and Rare Impact fund founder Selena Gomez knows a thing or two about good self-care. Yes, it requires the big things like making an appointment with your therapist or scheduling an acupuncture session, but it also requires the small things like letting yourself have a rest day. And if you ask Us, the best lounge days look a lot like Gomez’s in this Instagram post of hers — no makeup and an oversized sweatshirt you can sink into (along with the couch)!
In the post, the actress, singer and beauty brand founder gave us a glimpse into what appears to be an off day, embracing her natural skin and the Champion Oversized Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt. After seeing how comfortable Gomez looked in the photo, I felt compelled to give my lounge days the same coziness by buying the sweatshirt — and I haven’t regretted it since. The sweatshirt has become my new comfy clothes go-to, and it’s an incredibly affordable find — it’s even on sale starting at $44 right now.
Get the Champion Oversized Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt (originally $55) on sale starting at just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2024, but are subject to change.
There are a couple of reasons we think Gomez gravitated toward this sweatshirt versus the millions of others out there on the market. They’re the same reasons it’s on rotation in my wardrobe too. Firstly, it’s made of thicker, cotton-polyester material that’s guaranteed to keep you warm no matter what while maintaining its breathability. Secondly, the fleece on the inside has been brushed for extra softness and feels like a blanket against the skin. Last but not least, it has a slouchy but flattering oversized design with sturdy ribbing on the wrist cuffs and collar.
Just like Gomez appears to wear the sweatshirt on a rainy day (you can see the droplets of rain in the selfie), I too wear the sweatshirt on dreary days, cuddled up with the book I’m reading and likely a delicious Starbucks drink in hand. But it’s good for everyday activities too, like running errands, cooking dinner and even working out if you want to sweat a little extra.
Gomez chose the black version of the sweatshirt, but because I have cats and black fabrics show every single hair, I personally ended up getting the heather gray version. However, it comes in other colors too, like pink, walnut and teal. It can also be shopped in sizes XS-XL.
Want to make your self-care days just that much cozier? We certainly don’t blame you! You can find the Champion sweatshirt Gomez and I both go to for extra comfort on sale right now starting at only $44 on Amazon.
Get the Champion Oversized Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt (originally $55) on sale starting at just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2024, but are subject to change.
Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Champion here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!