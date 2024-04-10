Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, we spend way too long on our feet. The result? Aching tootsies that need a break. If you’re dealing with that right now, the last thing you want to do is wear constrictive sneakers or uncomfortable shoes that don’t really take the edge off. Luckily, there are plenty of shoes you can slip on that can make your tired piggies start feeling a little better as soon as possible.

Which shoes are we talking? We’ve curated a selection of 17 cloud slippers that you can wear when you need a little help with your feet and getting them back to normal. These super comfortable slides and slippers are the perfect thing to get you feeling, well, back on your feet again. Plus, they’re all pretty cute, too. You can just wear them for any reason, really. Check out our picks below.

17 Cloud Slippers To Revitalize Tired, Aching Feet

1. Croc Rockin’: You get the durability of Crocs with the padding of a cloud slide – just $30!

2. Thick and Wide: Those with larger feet will appreciate these quick-drying cloud slippers – just $24!



3. Shapes and Signs: These cloud pillow slippers are topped with some funky shapes that’ll give you something to ponder on – just $10!

4. Say OOahh: The name-brand option is comfortable and durable but not water resistant, so don’t shower with these – just $75!



5. From Such Great Heights: Get an extra inch and a half of height for a particularly fluffy cloud feeling – just $35!



6. Great White: Risk life and limb with these adorable shark cloud slides that are a hoot for the whole family – just $26!

7. Bubble Bobble: These slippers are as comfortable as they are strange and feature a host of attachable charms you can add for personal flair – just $10!

8. It Happens: Don’t worry, be happy with these fluffy, smiling slippers – just $15!

9. Cloud Nine: You can get these cloud slip-ons in just about any color you’d like – just $25!

10. Stay Strapped: These cloud slippers are more strap-on than slip-on but provide the same comfort and wearability – just $25!

11. With Clouds Come Showers: April showers pair well with these waterproof slip-ons – just $14!

12. County Orange: These might look like you just had a hard night in county, but the warm fleece and comfortable sole make up for the unconventional color – just $20!

13. Get a Boost: These waterproof cloud slippers give a slight boost to your height, but be careful; they don’t feature drain holes – just $14!

14. Like a Rhinestone Something: Let your feet catch the light with these studded slip-ons – just $22!



15. Shine On You Crazy Diamond: Bling out your toes and keep comfortable with these cloud slippers – just $20!



16. Slip Into Something Wild: Become the most comfortable apex predator with these leopard-print slip-ons that feel just like walking on lush, thick foliage – just $11!



17. She Wore a Yellow Ribbon: Don’t let comfort be the enemy of cute when these yellow-ribboned slippers can give you both – just $20!

