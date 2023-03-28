10 Lightweight Slip-On Shoes to Throw in Your Bag for Long Nights

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It doesn’t matter how much we adore our heels — after wearing them for hours on end, our feet can hurt so much, we’re ready to dump them in the trash! This happens mostly when we’re heading to a major event — think a wedding or other formal situation. But instead of resenting our beloved stilettos, why not do damage control ahead of time and pack up some comfy shoes to change into instead?

The key with picking out a shoe that’s easy to throw into your purse is making sure they’re lightweight and don’t take up too much space. Slip-on styles are definitely preferred — especially if you don’t need to pack a pair of socks to wear with them. You can opt for a fashionable pair of comfy shoes or stick to the basics. Whatever your vibe may be, we’ve found a pair of shoes that can come to your rescue when you need them most. Shop our picks below!

Circus NY Omina Flats

These are the ideal flats you can slide into your bag and change into without making it obvious. They’re super chic and, most importantly, versatile! We can’t think of a single ensemble these shoes won’t look fabulous with.

Originally $69 On Sale: $49 You Save 29% See it!

Frye Melanie Slip On

Shoppers say these shoes are comfortable right out of the box, and the fact that they’re made from leather gives them an elevated edge.

$148.00 See it!

Rivieras Classic Canvas & Mesh Slip-On

The mesh panel on the front of these slip-ons makes them extra breathable, which instantly adds to their comfort!

Originally $88 On Sale: $63 You Save 28% See it!

Steve Madden Dual Flat Sandal

We love the fact that these sandals will take up virtually no room in your purse because of how flat they lay!

$65.00 See it!

Teva Original Universal Sandals

You truly won’t find lighter sandals than this pair, and they come in so many chic color options!

$55.00 See it!

Dolce Vita Marly Sandals

These sandals are another option which won’t take up precious purse real estate — plus, they work with dressy and casual ensembles.

Originally $70 On Sale: $35 You Save 50% See it!

Cole Haan York Soft Ballet

Foldable flats like these are always a go-to for Us when we want to bring comfy shoes along for the ride, whether it’s for a night out or traveling. Don’t sleep on slip-ons for your daily commute!

Originally $150 On Sale: $95 You Save 37% See it!

Journee Collection Tru Comfort Foam™ Maryann Flat

When shoes are made from a stretchy and breathable material like these ballet flats, we already know how comfortable and convenient they’re bound to be!

$45.00 See it!

Lucky Brand Emmie Flats

These shoes are another great example of what a perfect on-the-go ballet flat should look and feel like — plus, they’re an all-time bestseller!

Originally $59 On Sale: $41 You Save 31% See it!

TOMS Alpargata Cupsole Shoes

These shoes are so incredibly flexible and durable, and they’re truly a trustworthy pair which you can count on when you want to give your feet a much-needed break!

Originally $55 On Sale: $45 You Save 18% See it!

Looking for more? Check out all of the women’s shoe styles available at Zappos here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!