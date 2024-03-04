Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a girl with some extra curviness, finding the perfect pair of yoga pants for both working out and lounging has been a struggle. I need yoga pants to be both flattering on my body, as well as comfortable to wear — and I finally found the pair for me. I’ve tested the Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants for over a year now, and they have become such a staple in my closet, I recently purchased four more pairs.

The design of these yoga pants strikes the perfect between athletic wear and lounge attire. Their wide-leg design helps to slim down my curvy legs and at the same time, gives me a boost of confidence. They also provide a cozy-casual feel that allows me to pair them with a sweater and slip-ons for a coffee date, but also an athletic top and tennis shoes for a workout class as well.

Get the Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants with Pockets (originally $36) on sale for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Other elements that make these pants stand out? Pockets on both sides and a high waistline. The large pockets provide the feel of regular pants, while also being handy for workouts. They’re big enough to stash my phone and AirPods securely. Another slimming feature, the thick, high waistband helps to contour belly curves, as well as keep everything in place while working out.

Checking both boxes for design and comfort, these yoga pants also feature an incredibly comfortable fabric that’s stretchy enough to be athletic gear but soft enough for couch days as well. The material includes a polyester-spandex fabric makeup and a four-way stretch that I can confirm moves with the body for any yoga pose. Best of all, these are still in great condition after an entire year of use and plenty of washes.

Unsurprisingly to me, I’m not the only one who’s found a deep love for these leggings. Over 1,000 have been purchased in the last month alone, with over 4,000 shoppers giving them a five-star rating (and I would too)!

This shopper, who’s a schoolteacher, said they convinced eight more teachers to buy these pants after wearing them just once. “If you’re a teacher and want a comfy pair of pants that look dressy, these are for you” they said. “I wore them with dressy flats, [a] school shirt and a cardigan. So comfy, dressy, and cute! I will be purchasing another pair.”

“Love these pants!” another shopper said. “They can be worn casual or dressy and are the most comfortable pants I’ve purchased! The price is right and I love that they offer these in a tall length. Once I wore them, I immediately purchased another pair.”

With no shortage on selection, these yoga pants come in several color options including classic black (my personal favorite), in addition to gray, blue and khaki. They also come in different length options, such as petite, regular and tall, helping to cater to those of all heights. Plus, right now you can save a few dollars as they’re on sale for $34. Happy shopping!

See it: the Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants with Pockets (originally $36) on sale for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

