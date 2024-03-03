15 Slimming Transitional Fashion Finds for Athletic Body Types

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we love to shop, sometimes, it’s difficult to find pieces that are worth your money and time. If you have an athletic body type, it only adds another layer to the equation. But that’s why you have Us to help you! Finding a piece of clothing to balance your shoulders or items that’ll showcase your arm is essential because they’ll help you feel your best! Additionally, these slimming transitional fashion finds are great for any finicky seasonal pattern – seriously!

Whether you prefer slinky dresses or structured denim, there is a slimming fashion find to suit your body type. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 slimming transitional fashion finds for athletic body types — read on to see our picks!

Tops

1. Strapless Splendor: This strapless crop top pairs well jeans or trousers — just $20!

2. Scoop Perfection: Throw on this scoop neck top for a breezy and easy way to transition into spring — just $26!

3. Ribbed for Warmth: For a little added warmth, this ribbed knit top can provide some without making you overheat — was $29, now just $22!

4. ’70s-Inspired: This ribbed crop top feels like something your mom during her glory days — just $31!

5. Bohemian Chic: If you like flowy, puffy tops, this drawstring ruched crop top is right up your alley — just $27!

Bottoms

6. Office Casual: These wide leg pants work well during office hours and after — just $39!

7. Carry It All: Cargos are a really hot trend, and these high waisted wide leg cargo pants will look so good on you — just $40!

8. Breezy Linen: These wide leg linen pants are a cool and breezy option — was $35, now just $30!

9. Closet Staple: If you need a durable and stylish pair of pants to go with everything already in your closet, these utility pants can help — was $37, now just $23!

10. Tried and True: Jeans are seasonal — seriously! These mid waisted straight leg jeans are comfy and have a little stretch to them — was $67, now just $46!

Dresses

11. Corset Queen: This midi corset dress has a bit of structure thanks to its corseted bodice but has a flouncy demeanor thanks to its skirt — just $47!

12. Durable Denim: Denim is a timeless material, and this corset denim midi dress is an effortlessly chic option — was $198, now just $119!

13. Show Off The Shoulders: This tie waist dress is a versatile and sleeveless alternative that’s great for warmer weather — just $31!

14. Sweater Weather: If you’re not ready to transition to spring attire, this ribbed mini dress will give you comfort – just $50!

15. Casual and Comfy: This tiered mini dress is neutral enough for any season — was $49, now just $36!

