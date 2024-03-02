Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Although we’re starting to think about our transition into spring, there’s still time left to wear all your warm garments — especially with the finicky weather lately. If you’re a person that’s always cold, then we’re here to help! Whether you prefer fleece-lined items or billowing sweaters, you can still find a good deal on some cozy fashion finds.
From warm sweatpants to snuggly slippers, there is a wealth of warm clothing options that can transition with you into every season. We rounded up 17 cozy fashion finds for people who are always cold — read on to see our picks!
Tops and Outerwear
1. Ruffle Up: This ruffle cuff sweater is stylish and functional — was $54, now just $44!
2. Everyday Essential: Throw on this quarter-zip polar fleece pullover jacket with jeans or leggings for an easy look — just $15!
3, Cozy Queen: This sweatshirt is perfect for vegging out on the couch on a cold day or running errands — was $36, now just $22!
4. Fuzzy Warmth: If you prefer texture with your clothing and need a snuggly option, this fuzzy hoodie is right up your alley — was $35, now just $27!
5. Business and Casual: Calling all turtleneck lovers! This turtleneck tunic top is a great seasonal transition piece because it’s versatile and coordinates well with items already in your closet — just $31!
6. Layering Necessity: Nothing beats a soft top that you’ll never want to take off! This crewneck fits that description, and it’ll become your new warm bestie— was $57, now just $45!
Bottoms
7. Rich Mom-Approved: These zip pants look and feel luxurious! They will elevate any attire and you can wear them with sneakers or boots — just $135!
8. Booty Lifting: If you need an option that helps lift your butt and slims the stomach, these yoga pants do just that — just $108!
9. Major Upgrade: Leggings are a mainstay for many because of how flexible and comfy they are. This pair of leggings feature a fleece lining and pockets for added insulation and storage — just $33!
10. Closet Staple: This pair of sweatpants is a classic, and you should always keep a pair in your closet — was $18, now just $13!
11. Effortless Energy: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand is known for creating soft and comfortable pieces. These lounge pants are ultrasttrecrhy and have a cute ruching and bow detail on the front — was $68, now just $34!
12. Elevated Classic: These fleece lined jeans are perfect for those who need an option that will keep them warm no matter what — $39!
Shoes
13. Outdoor Thrill: These sneaker boots are an effective waterproof show that will keep your feet dry and steady during any type of weather situation — was $160, now just $96!
14. Faux Real: If you like the extravagance of a faux fur time, then this bootie will add some style points to your outfit, and they will keep your toes nice and toasty — was $100, now just $65!
15. Our Absolute Favorite: Ugg is a classic boot brand because of its durability and popularity. The ultra mini classic boot is essentially a shorter version of the boot that put Ugg on the map — just $150!
16. So Soft: These memory foam slippers work great for relaxing inside during a cold day — was $26, now just $18!
17. Last But Not Least: This pair of boots have a slight street style feel that makes them a strong, seasonal alternative — was $200, now just $120!