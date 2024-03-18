Jennifer Lopez is schooling Us in courtside fashion.

The 54-year-old singer attended a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 16, in a wonderfully impractical game day outfit.

Lopez wore a pair of heeled sequin boots by Jimmy Choo with pleated baggy jeans by Gucci and a cream cropped jacket. She accessorized the look with a pale pink quilted Chanel purse and Bottega Veneta gold aviator sunglasses.

Lopez was joined courtside by husband Ben Affleck, who opted for more casual attire. The 51-year-old actor wore a navy jacket, flannel button down shirt, navy trousers, lace-up sneakers and a baseball hat to the event.

Lopez and Affleck were far from the only two celebrities in attendance. Kim Kardashian, Magic Johnson, Bad Bunny and Corey Gamble were also photographed enjoying Saturday’s game.

Lopez is known for always going the extra mile with her fashion choices, especially when it comes to shoes.

“A great shoe is very powerful, and a shoe can represent the style and emotion of the entire look,” she told InStyle in a March 2023 interview, adding, “I have always believed, especially in today’s fashion scene, that there are no rules. Style them as you like! What feels right to you is what you will look and feel best in!”

Lopez loves shoes so much that in 2020, she launched her very own shoe line called JLO by Jennifer Lopez.

The line, which can be purchased at Revolve and DSW, includes a range of brightly colored shoes featuring feathers, faux fur, and, of course, sequins.

“If I had to pick a favorite from the collection, it would be the Bronx style,” Lopez told InStyle in the same interview. “It’s a black mesh bootie with crystal embellishments, making it a sleek and sexy shoe that’s perfect for a night out.”