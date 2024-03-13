Just two weeks after tickets for Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me … Now tour went on sale, the singer canceled five of her concert dates without explanation.

According to Ticketmaster, tour dates in Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa and New Orleans — which were set to take place from August 22-30 — were canceled with no rescheduled dates. Lopez, 54, did not make a statement on the cancellation, but she posted the revised tour schedule on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 13. The list showed the U.S. leg of her tour concluding on August 17 in her hometown, New York City.

Us Weekly reached out to representatives for Lopez and Live Nation for comment.

Fans were left disappointed and confused at the lack of communication from Lopez. One user commented on the Ticketmaster website, “The concert in Raleigh was canceled and for several days now we have been waiting for at least some comments, but no one is giving them. This is disrespectful towards the audience! I can’t even buy a new ticket in another state now, because I don’t know which cities will cancel!” Another commenter added, “The show in ATL was canceled. Why was this show canceled with no explanation.”

The tour supports Lopez’s ninth studio album, This Is Me … Now — a follow-up to her 2002 LP, This Is Me … Then — and an accompanying Prime Video film of the same name, both of which dropped in mid-February. Lopez self-funded the entire project, infusing $20 million of her own money into the cameo-filled movie.

The album peaked at No. 38 before dropping off the Billboard 200 album chart, becoming Lopez’s least successful release to date. Fans have speculated that the recent cancellation of several tour dates corresponds to a lack of ticket sales following her low-charting album.

Last month, Lopez spoke to Jimmy Fallon about her tour preparations. “Of all the albums I’ve ever made, I feel like this one is really ready for the stage because of the Amazon Original that I did with it,” Lopez said during her February 16 appearance on The Tonight Show. “It’s ready. All the choreography, everything’s ready to go.”

Lopez also hinted that this album may be her last. “This project took so much out of me,” Lopez told Fallon, 49. “You know, you are so obsessed with something and you can’t stop, it’s just like every detail and everything. It’s just draining, and you’re like, ‘This is it. This is my last hurrah. I’m done!’”

The multi-hyphenate star has not officially announced a retirement from music. This Is Me … Now marks her first studio album in 10 years, and J. Lo seemed to be focused on acting roles in recent years. Lopez starred in the 2022 rom-coms Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding as well as the 2023 action-thriller The Mother. Her upcoming film projects include Netflix’s Atlas and the Ben Affleck-produced drama Unstoppable.