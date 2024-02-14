Jennifer Lopez is making her full return to music after nearly a decade, but she’s not just releasing an album — she’s also releasing a movie.

Lopez’s ninth studio album, This Is Me … Now, comes with a full-length movie titled This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, which debuts on Prime Video Friday, February 16. While fans might be tempted to call This Is Me … Now: A Love Story a visual album, that’s not quite right. It does include plenty of tracks from the album, but it’s not just an extended music video. There’s a full plot and a full cast, which includes everyone from Fat Joe and Jane Fonda to Lopez’s real-life husband, Ben Affleck.

Some of these cameos make more sense than others — Keke Palmer starred in Hustlers with Lopez, for example — but what is Neil deGrasse Tyson doing as a member of her zodiac love council? It’s not totally clear, but Us Weekly is working hard to figure it out.

Keep reading for a complete guide to every celebrity cameo in This Is Me … Now: A Love Story:

Sofía Vergara

Who She Plays: Vergara stars as the resident Cancer on the zodiac love council, which advises Lopez’s character, The Artist, from the heavens. The Modern Family alum, who was born on July 10, is one of the few stars on the council who gets to play her real-life zodiac sign.

Her J. Lo Connection: Vergara and Lopez haven’t worked together before, but they’re friendly. In 2018, Vergara hung out with Lopez backstage at her Las Vegas residency. “Fun night with these beauties,” Lopez captioned an Instagram snap from the event with Vergara, Dua Lipa, Jessica Alba and Becky G.

Jane Fonda

Who She Plays: Fonda, a Sagittarius, plays the Sagittarian member of The Artist’s zodiac love council.

Her J. Lo Connection: Lopez and Fonda starred together in the 2005 rom-com Monster-in-Law. Fonda agreed to appear in This Is Me … Now: A Love Story after talking to Lopez about her rekindled romance with Affleck.

“I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work,” Fonda told Lopez in the project’s accompanying documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, before cautioning Lopez that she and Affleck really seemed to be laying it on thick (per Variety). “Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

Lopez replied, “That’s just us living our life.”

Trevor Noah

Who He Plays: The comedian plays the Libra on The Artist’s zodiac love council. Noah, however, is not a Libra — he’s a Pisces.

His J. Lo Connection: Noah himself admitted that he was shocked by Lopez’s invitation to appear in the film (although they’d previously met when she was a guest on The Daily Show in 2018). “That was a random call where your phone rings, and it’s Jennifer Lopez, and you’re like, ‘This must be a prank,'” Noah told People in January. “And she wants you to come and do a cameo in her visual experience, and you’re like, ‘Whoa. I mean, I don’t know what I’m doing, but OK, I’ll join in.'”

During a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Noah also confessed that he had a huge crush on Lopez when he was 12.

Post Malone

Who He Plays: The “Circles” artist stars as the zodiac council’s resident Leo, which happens to be Lopez’s (and Affleck’s) sign. In real life, Malone is a Cancer.

His J. Lo Connection: Lopez and Malone don’t seem to have collaborated before, but in 2023, Lopez publicly congratulated Malone on his then-new album Austin. “‘Enough Is Enough’ is my favorite song!!!!” she tweeted at the time.

Sadhguru

Who He Plays: The Isha Foundation founder plays the Pisces member of The Artist’s zodiac helpers. Sadhguru is a Virgo IRL.

His J. Lo Connection: Sadhguru’s foundation operates an ashram and yoga center in his native India. It’s not known whether Lopez has ever worked with him before, but she has practiced yoga in the past, going so far as to invest in a yoga startup in 2019.

Keke Palmer

Who She Plays: Palmer plays the Scorpio member of The Artist’s zodiac love council. In real life, Palmer is a Virgo.

Her J. Lo Connection: Palmer and Lopez starred together in the 2019 film Hustlers, which many fans hoped would earn Lopez her first Oscar nomination. It didn’t, but she scored nods at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globes and Independent Spirit Awards. Ramona forever!

Jenifer Lewis

Who She Plays: The Black-ish alum stars as both Gemini twins on the zodiac love council. Off camera, Lewis is an Aquarius.

Her J. Lo Connection: Lewis guest starred on the sitcom In Living Color in 1993. And who was working as a Fly Girl at that time? Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Kim Petras

Who She Plays: The Grammy winner appears as her real-life zodiac sign, Virgo.

Her J. Lo Connection: Lopez is a noted fan of Petras, publicly congratulating her in 2023 when she won Billboard’s Chartbreaker Award. “You are the moment,” Lopez tweeted at the time.

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Who He Plays: The astrophysicist appears as the Taurus member of the love council. Tyson is a Libra in real life, but as a scientist he’s not exactly pro-astrology anyway. “[Horoscopes] are written in such a way that you can find the meaning that you know and need for yourself because of the way each one of those horoscopes are written,” he said in 2021. Spoken like a true Libra, am I right?

His J. Lo Connection: Uh, he likes stars and she is one?

Jay Shetty

Who He Plays: The life coach plays the Aries member of the love council, but like Palmer, he’s a Virgo in real life.

His J. Lo Connection: Shetty officiated Lopez’s 2022 wedding to Affleck (the one that happened in Georgia, not Las Vegas). “The No. 1 thing that was going through my mind was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’ Because I’m a full-on crier,’” he told Variety in February 2023. “I was just talking myself down. So I had to just pull myself together because … every part of me just wanted to sob full of love.”

Derek Hough

Who He Plays: Hough stars as Husband 2, one of three men who marry The Artist in a montage set to “Can’t Get Enough.”

His J. Lo Connection: Lopez and Hough were both judges on the reality competition series World of Dance, which aired from 2017 to 2020.

Trevor Jackson

Who He Plays: The Grown-ish actor appears as Husband 3.

His J. Lo Connection: Lopez and Jackson don’t seem to have any prior connection, but Jackson is part of the Black-ish universe alongside zodiac council member Lewis.

Fat Joe

Who He Plays: Lopez’s fellow Bronx native stars as The Artist’s therapist, who is also named Joe.

His J. Lo Connection: Lopez and Fat Joe have been friends for years, collaborating on songs including “Feelin’ So Good” (which appeared on Lopez’s debut album, On the 6) and “Hold You Down” (from Lopez’s 2005 LP, Rebirth).

Paul Raci

Who He Plays: The Sound of Metal star appears as the group leader who helps The Artist when she attends her first support meeting for love addicts.

His J. Lo Connection: The Oscar-nominated actor starred alongside Lopez in the 2023 action film The Mother.

Ben Affleck

Who He Plays: Mr. Lopez stars as a reactionary cable news commentator named Rex Stone. He also plays a motorcycle rider who breaks The Artist’s heart in the beginning of the film. And if you’re really paying attention, you’ll notice that’s Affleck’s jawline at the end of the movie when The Artist finally finds her true love (after learning to love herself, of course).

His J. Lo Connection: If you have made it this far, then you don’t need Us to tell you how they know each other.

This Is Me … Now: A Love Story debuts on Prime Video Friday, February 16.