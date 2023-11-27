Jennifer Lopez will kick off 2024 with a new single, a new album and new “fantastical and highly visual” film about her life and love with Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 54, announced on Monday, November 27, that her ninth studio album, This Is Me … Now, will arrive on February 16, 2024, through Nuyorican/BMG. The release marks J. Lo’s first full-length solo album in almost a decade since her last LP, A.K.A., dropped in June 2014. Lopez also shared that the album’s first single, “Can’t Get Enough,” will hit streaming services on January 10, ensuring that her fans begin the new year on the right foot.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer also announced that This Is Me … Now: The Film will arrive on Prime Video the same day her new album drops. The film, directed by legendary music video director Dave Meyers, is a “narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly visual musical reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life,” according to a press release.

She shared a teaser of the film on social media. “When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always, ‘In love,’” Lopez says in the clip.

Affleck, 51, appears to have a cameo in the teaser, riding a motorcycle across a rain-covered salt flat. Lopez’s husband is also listed in the writing credits, along with her and Matt Walton.

Meyers previously worked with Lopez on her videos for “I’m Real,” “I’m Gonna Be Alright,” and “All I Have.” He recently worked with Ed Sheeran (“Bad Habits”), Harry Styles (“Falling,” “Adore You”), Ariana Grande (“Positions”), Taylor Swift (“Me!”) and Billie Eilish (“Bad Guy”).

This Is Me … Now is a spiritual sequel to 2002’s This Is Me … Then, an album Lopez dedicated to Affleck. The couple famously first met in early 2002 while filming 2003’s Gigli. “Bennifer” announced their engagement in November 2002 but postponed their September 2003 wedding four days before the event. “My relationship [with Affleck] self-destructed in front of the entire world,” Lopez later reflected in a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair.

The two went their separate ways in January 2004 and started families with other people. Lopez married Marc Anthony in 2004 and gave birth to their twins, Max and Emme, in 2008. Affleck, meanwhile, wed Jennifer Garner in 2005. They welcomed daughters Violet and Seraphina in 2005 and 2009 and son Samuel in 2012.

Affleck and Garner ended their 10-year marriage in 2015, four years after Lopez and Anthony split. In 2021, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance, which led to their second engagement in April 2022. The two finally tied the knot that July in Las Vegas before holding a more formal wedding in August 2022.

This Is Me … Now marks Lopez’s first music release since she established her new partnership with BMG. She announced the album in November 2022 with an Instagram video that paid homage to her 2002 self.