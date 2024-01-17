Jennifer Lopez takes on her critics in the new trailer for This Is Me … Now: A Love Story.

“I know what they say about me, about hopeless romantics, that we’re weak — and I’m not weak,” Lopez, 54, says while seemingly in the office of a therapist, played by Fat Joe. “I learned the hard way not all love stories have a happy ending.”

The promo, which debuted on Wednesday, January 17, says the new project is “from the heart, soul, dreams of Jennifer Lopez.”

After her therapy appointment, Lopez seems to find herself in the middle of an intervention. “We think you might be a sex addict,” someone says.

In another scene, she appears to be in a support group meeting. “I haven’t been sleeping well lately,” she shares. “I guess I never have. When I was little I used to share a room with my sister. She used to sleep so peacefully, and I just used to lie there awake, thinking, ‘How does anybody sleep that way when your heart never goes to sleep?'”

The various scenes include clips from her “Can’t Get Enough” music video, which also poked fun at Lopez’s various marriages and splits. (In real life, Lopez has been married four times.) She marries three different men in the video, but in the final scene, she is shown alone, sadly thinking about how the men have left her. “She thinks I’m her employee,” one man says as another notes, “Add to that the defensiveness and constant criticism.” Another husband says, “It’s never enough for you,” before the video says “To Be Continued.”

The story will be finished in This Is Me … Now, and the new trailer also hints that Lopez will undergo a more serious examination of her search for a soulmate. She says wistfully, “Whenever someone asked be what I wanted to be when I grow up, my answer was always ‘in love.'”

This Is Me … Now: A Love Story is “a narrative-driven, cinematic original” that coincides with Lopez’s new album, This Is Me … Now. It comes 22 years after the release of her album This Is Me … Then. Both the film and the new LP are set to “explore her personal journey to love and the importance of self-love,” according to a press release.

The movie was directed by Grammy-winner Dave Meyers, and the cast includes Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, Derek Hough and Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck, whom she married in 2022.

This Is Me … Now: A Love Story will stream globally on Prime Video on Friday, February 16, the same day Lopez’s new album drops.