Jennifer Lopez is in on the joke in her new music video for single “Can’t Get Enough.”

Lopez, 54, dropped her latest video on Wednesday, January 10, which began with her bride exchanging vows with a groom played by Tony Bellissimo.

“I told you she couldn’t be alone,” a wedding guest quipped under his breath, revealing a side bet with a pal. “I bet you she thinks the rain’s a sign.”

After Lopez and Bellissimo, 34, walked down the aisle, the footage transitioned to the wedding reception. However, Derek Hough — who previously worked with the Grammy winner on World of Dance — was the groom.

Related: Jennifer Lopez's Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Relationships As the superstar announces her split with Marc Anthony, look back on her previous relationships with stars like Diddy and Ben Affleck

“Double or nothing?” the wedding guest tells his friend from their seats.

Lopez and Hough, 38, completed their first dance, which the Dancing With the Stars judge punctuated with a dip. From there, Trevor Jackson stepped in as the groom.

“Third time’s the charm?” the guest’s pal replied.

The “Can’t Get Enough” video wrapped with a scene of an upset Lopez after the relationship has seemingly broken down.

“She doesn’t listen. You know, she thinks I’m her employee. All she cares about is work,” Bellissimo, Hough and Jackson, 27, took turns saying in an audio montage. “[When] she’s not working, she’s trying to find more work. Add that to the defensiveness and the criticism. I’ve apologized a million times. It’s never enough for me.”

The video concept seemingly takes inspiration from Lopez’s own relationship history. She’s been married four times: to Ojani Noa for 11 months in 1997, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2002, Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and Ben Affleck, whom she wed in 2022. Lopez has also previously been engaged to Affleck, 51, from 2002 to 2004 and Alex Rodriguez from 2019 to 2021. (Lopez shares two children, twins Max and Emme, with Anthony.)

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together nearly 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the ill-fated Gigli. The movie […]

“Can’t Get Enough” ends on a “to be continued” cliffhanger, teasing that there is more to the story. The song will be included on her This Is Me … Now album, a follow-up to This Is Me … Then from 2002.

“The funny thing is, 20 years ago, people thought that I was oversharing as far as my personal life went, and so I kind of shut down and got very, very much more private, even though people knew who I was with and kind of assumed what was happening,” Lopez told Zane Lowe in a Wednesday interview on Apple Music 1. “I was always very quiet about what was truly the truth going on in my life. It wasn’t until now where I had gone through so many different things and really done some work on myself and really did heal some parts of myself to get to a point where I could welcome in something that was healthy and truly loving.”

She added, “It’s not that I haven’t just been being honest with everybody else, I haven’t been being honest with myself. I was digging into that as I was celebrating this incredible second chance and writing this music out of love and joy and happiness, and then it was like, but wow, what it took to get there.”