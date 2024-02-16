Jennifer Lopez’s This is Me … Now press tour also served as a fashion show.

While promoting her ninth studio album and its accompanying movie — both inspired by her romance with husband Ben Affleck — Lopez blessed Us with look after look.

At the film’s premiere on Tuesday, February 13, in Los Angeles, Lopez rocked the red carpet in a Zuhair Murad Couture gown. First seen on the fashion house’s fall/winter 2022 runway, the floor-length design features a plunging neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves. The rich black velvet bodice fell into a sheer, crystal-covered skirt made with an astrology theme — a nod to the zodiac love council, which includes Keke Palmer and Sofía Vergara, that advises Lopez’s character in Prime Video film.

Following the movie premiere, Lopez jetted to her native New York to boost the projects on a number of morning talk shows. In between appearances, Lopez posed for photographers in a plush fur coat paired with a low-cut beige jumpsuit adorned with dangling beads on Thursday, February 15. Lopez styled the pieces with her rare Hermés Matte White Himalayan Niloticus Crocodile Birkin, which retails for a whopping $200,000. She completed the look with open-toe platforms, oversized sunglasses in a sexy updo finished with face-framing tendrils.

