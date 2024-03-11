Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Though we’re waiting for spring’s arrival, there’s still plenty of time to wear all of your snuggly fashions. Whether it’s fuzzy socks, billowing sweats or furry boots, they remain relevant even as seasons shift. A-listers agree! Case in point: Jennifer Lopez is a renowned celebrity thanks in part to her flashy style and consistent aesthetic. Over the years, J.Lo has showcased her affinity for moment-defining ensembles. After all, she did wear the iconic Versace dress that allegedly inspired Google Images! Even when she’s not on the red carpet, she’s still setting trends. Her most recent outfit also proves it!

While out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 7, Lopez was spotted strutting in a pair of boots from our favorite brand — Ugg. We’ve seen countless iterations of the fabulous footwear, but the 54-year-old opted for the mini platform style of the classic boots for a chic, elevated vibe.

The Ugg Classic Mini Platform Women’s Boot is the sophisticated older sister of the brand’s offerings. They feature a thick 2-inch platform sole for a vertical treat, and they have the brand’s signature suede upper. On the inside, there is a 17mm Uggplush upcycled wool lining and sock liner. Also, the outsoles of the shoes have the brand’s Treadlite technology for added security and traction.

Get the Ugg Classic Mini Platform Women's Boot for $170 at Amazon!

When styling these shoes, there’s truly nothing to think about — they’re that versatile. You can practically wear them with just about any ensemble. For example, you can team them with sweatpants or a cute sweatsuit for a relaxed vibe like Jenny From the Block — or you can rock them with a frilly skirt and a breezy blouse for a Y2K-inspired ensemble.

While reviewing these height-boosting Uggs, one Amazon reviewer noted, “So comfortable with a little height at that! They are very cool! It’s nice to be a bit taller and still warm and comfy.” One more happy Amazon shopper gushed, “I love Uggs, especially these platform boots. They are the perfect fit and helped keep my feet warm all winter while I was walking my dog. I highly recommend them!”

Although we’re starting to break out our warm-weather attire, Uggs will always have a place on our shoe racks. If you’re in need of a pair of chic boots, this Jennifer Lopez-approved option just may become your new favorite!

