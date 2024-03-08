Jennifer Lopez Struts Her Stuff in Sweats — Get the Look

Jennifer Lopez is reminding Us exactly how casually chic a tracksuit can be.

The iconic singer and actress was photographed out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 7 with her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, along with her team. Coming directly from dance rehearsals, Lopez wore the coolest cozy girl look, including a tracksuit with a cropped long-sleeve top that revealed her killer abs and low-rise sweatpants. A lover of mixing high and low fashion, she paired the tracksuit with Uggs and a crocodile Hermès Birkin bag that likely cost more than a new car.

If you’re inspired by her off-duty style, we found a similarly flattering tracksuit — and it’s just $33 on Amazon!

Get the Mokoru Two-Piece Long Sleeve Crop Top Jogger Sweatsuit for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Mokoru two-piece crop top jogger sweatsuit received the coveted Amazon’s Choice badge and is available on Prime — so you know what that means. Fastest shipping around! It features a long-sleeve crop top and matching elastic-waist sweatpants, ideal for cozy lounge days or running errands.

It comes in a soft and stretchy polyester-spandex fabric mix, which also makes it easy to throw in the washing machine. Snag in black like Lopez’s style or find it in a color that matches your aesthetic better, as it comes in hues like nude, dark pink and gray. It’s also available in sizes S-XL.

Want to see some other options before clicking that “Buy Now” button? We came prepared. See what else we spotted on our quest to channel Jenny From the Block below!

Shop more tracksuits and sweatsuits we love:

Not quite your style? Explore more sweatsuits here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more fabulous finds!

