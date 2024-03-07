Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ashley Graham is the new face of lace.

The supermodel was photographed in New York City in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, dressed for her appearance on CBS Mornings, where she discussed her new reality show, Side Hustlers. She wore heeled sandals, black pants and a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana Turlington lace blazer for the occasion.

This Italian blazer comes at a high price. The exact designer piece will cost you $5,695. But you don’t need the exact piece to channel this look. Our similar Amazon pick is under $50!

Get the Wdirara Floral Lace Blazer for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Wdirara blazer has earned the label of Amazon’s Choice, as it’s highly rated, well priced and available for fast Prime shipping. It also shares numerous features with Graham’s. Its allover black lace material, its silky satin lapels — they both have flap pockets too!

This lace blazer is currently available in sizes S-4XL. Wear it for a more formal, professional situation like Graham or let it elevate a casual outfit as a chic cheat. You can also grab it in other colors and variations on the same Amazon page!

Want to see some other similar options before clicking that “Buy Now” button? We came prepared! See what else we spotted on our search below!

Shop more lace blazers and layers we love:

Not your style? Explore more blazers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Love Chrissy Teigen’s $3,400 Jacket? Our Similar Amazon Pick Is 98% Less Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Chrissy Teigen is already seriously inspiring our spring style. The model and cookbook author was photographed in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 17, supporting her daughter, Luna, selling Girl Scout cookies (alongside their dog, Petey). She wore Agolde […]