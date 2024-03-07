Your account
Stylish

Love Ashley Graham’s $5,695 Lace Blazer? Get the Look for 99% Less

By
Ashley Graham in New York on March 7, 2024.
Ashley Graham in New York on March 7, 2024.Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ashley Graham is the new face of lace.

The supermodel was photographed in New York City in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, dressed for her appearance on CBS Mornings, where she discussed her new reality show, Side Hustlers. She wore heeled sandals, black pants and a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana Turlington lace blazer for the occasion.

This Italian blazer comes at a high price. The exact designer piece will cost you $5,695. But you don’t need the exact piece to channel this look. Our similar Amazon pick is under $50!

See it!

Get the Wdirara Floral Lace Blazer for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Wdirara blazer has earned the label of Amazon’s Choice, as it’s highly rated, well priced and available for fast Prime shipping. It also shares numerous features with Graham’s. Its allover black lace material, its silky satin lapels — they both have flap pockets too!

This lace blazer is currently available in sizes S-4XL. Wear it for a more formal, professional situation like Graham or let it elevate a casual outfit as a chic cheat. You can also grab it in other colors and variations on the same Amazon page!

Wdirara Floral Lace Blazer

Wdirara Floral Lace Blazer

$44
See it!

Want to see some other similar options before clicking that “Buy Now” button? We came prepared! See what else we spotted on our search below!

Shop more lace blazers and layers we love:

Bae Mod Short-Sleeve Lace Blazer

Bae Mod Short-Sleeve Lace Blazer

$37
See it!
Wdirara Lace Open-Front Blazer

Wdirara Lace Open-Front Blazer

$40
See it!
Ebossy 3/4 Sleeve Blazer

Ebossy 3/4 Sleeve Blazer

$36
See it!

Not your style? Explore more blazers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

