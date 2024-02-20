Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Chrissy Teigen is already seriously inspiring our spring style.

The model and cookbook author was photographed in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 17, supporting her daughter, Luna, selling Girl Scout cookies (alongside their dog, Petey). She wore Agolde blue jeans and Bottega Veneta booties, but her army green jacket most vehemently drew our eye.

We did find Teigen’s exact jacket, which is a Celine piece, but the $3,400 price tag stopped Us in our shopping tracks. It was no issue though. We just needed to take a little detour over to Amazon, where we found this great lookalike for way, way less!

Get the Pepochic Military Zip-Up Jacket for just$54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

This jacket is a number one bestseller with thousands of ratings. It even comes in a few different shades of green (among numerous other colors), so you can pick your favorite! It zips up like Teigen’s, also adding on the chest pockets — plus a couple of side pockets for extra storage.

This twill cotton jacket has a soft and lightweight feel for spring. It’s bound to become your go-to piece for the season, whether you wear it with jeans and tee, a midi T-shirt dress and ballet flats or a flowy romper and sandals.

Need to see some other similar jackets before adding to cart? We know you want to make sure you’ve seen all of the options, so we rounded up seven other pieces below that might suit your fancy. All on Amazon!

