Get Jennifer Lopez’s Black Turtleneck Look for Less on Amazon

By
Jennifer Lopez at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024.
Jennifer Lopez at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024.Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez may be known for her bold designer dresses and music video outfits, but the multitalented A-lister also recognizes the importance of basics.

Lopez, who recently released an exclusive lingerie collection with Intimissimi, has also been heavily sporting the brand’s everyday essentials. On January 30, she posted an Instagram photo gallery wearing a Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top in black under a white bustier and white pants.

This exact top? $59 — and worth it. If you’re not ready to splurge at the moment, however, we have a great Amazon lookalike for you — for less!

Get the Trendy Queen Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Top (originally $30) on sale for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

This slim-fit top is made with a stretchy, breathable fabric blend that’s designed to have a “second-skin feel” for all-day comfort. Shoppers love how warm and cozy it is, and they say it’s a “great staple piece to have in your wardrobe.” Many agree that they will “definitely be buying again in other colors,” — if they haven’t already!

A top like this is invaluable in any wardrobe, especially as it can be worn either as an under-layer or as a regular top (or somewhere in between, a la J. Lo’s look). The versatility is going to blow you away!

Trendy Queen Women's Turtleneck Long Sleeve Shirts Mock Neck Tops Fall Fashion Basic Layering Tight Stretch Pullover Thermal Underwear Scrub Winter Clothes 2023 Black
Trendy Queen
You save: 33%

Trendy Queen Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Top

$20$30
Let’s run through some outfit ideas. Of course, you can certainly grab a white bustier top (like this $33 pick) to closely channel Lopez’s look, but let’s branch out too. Wear this turtleneck with light-wash jeans and heeled booties, or with a pleated midi skirt, socks and Mary Jane shoes.

You could also layer it underneath a flowy summer dress, giving new life to pieces you’d typically reserve for warmer weather. Try a partially buttoned collared shirt on top too, grabbing a pair of wide-leg trousers to complete the look. Spoiler alert: Any outfit you try is basically guaranteed to succeed. Your style game is about to level up so much — and for only $20!

Not your style? Explore more turtleneck tops here and shop more Trendy Queen fashion here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

