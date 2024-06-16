Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We enjoy it when our favorite A-listers revive summer trends, especially when it comes to shoes. Shoes can really bring an outfit together, even if we’re just pairing them with a simple T-shirt and jeans. Katie Holmes is known for bringing back summer shoe trends. The Dawson’s Creek actress was seen in New York City on Friday, June 7, wearing silver ballet flats.
Holmes opted for the Tory Burch Runway Ballet Flats, which cost $298. However, I found a pair that might be more in your budget to help you rock the summer shoe trend. The Naturalizer Essential Flats are so cute and look super similar to the flats she wore as she walked around in New York City.
Get the Naturalizer Essential Flats for $75 (originally $110) at Zappos!
The Naturalizer Essential Flats are slip-ons that feature Contour+ Comfort technology which offers premium all-day comfort and fit. The ballet flats feature a hidden wedge, and the outsole has a ton of cushioning and shock absorption to support your feet through every move. What’s cool about the ballet flats is their leather material, classy bow and a squared toe. You can pair these ballet flats with a white crop top and high-waisted jeans. For another summer look, pair them with a vest and trousers for the day.
These silver ballet flats have received several five-star reviews. One five-star shopper raved about how these shoes are “very Audrey Hepburn inspired,” and said they’re “very comfortable, easy to walk in and are beautiful.” They continued saying how they bought several pairs in different colors. Another five-star reviewer shared how these ballet flats “are cute, the leather upper and footbed are soft and you could wear them comfortably all day.” One final five-star shopper, who is seven months pregnant, noted that these ballet flats are versatile and said “they did not rub or pinch or hurt my feet even being in them all day!”
Rock the summer shoe trend all season long!
