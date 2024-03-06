Your account
Get Meghan Markle’s $1,095 Ballet Flats Look for Just $28 on Amazon

By
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

If we could switch closets with any celebrity, Meghan Markle might just be our number one choice. From Duchess of Sussex duties to casual Canada outfits, everything she wears is gold in our eyes.

We’d just buy everything Markle wears, but of course, most of it is extremely expensive and sometimes unavailable altogether. That’s unfortunately the case when it comes to the metallic bronze Chanel ballet flats she wore back in February. On the bright side, this is definitely a look we can get for less!

Get the Feversole Memory Foam-Cushioned Shiny Ballet Flats for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

These golden flats have thousands of ratings, and — most importantly — share the same type of bow detail as Markle’s at the toe. That comfy, cushioned footbed was definitely another reason this specific shoe shot to the top of our list.

These slip-on ballet flats are so trendy for spring this year, and this metallic shade will go with almost everything in your closet.

Feversole Memory Foam-Cushioned Shiny Ballet Flats

$28
If you’d prefer that deeper bronze shade, however — or perhaps a different style or design — we have other picks for you from Amazon below!

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat

$19
Silky Toes Foldable Portable Travel Ballet Flats

Silky Toes Foldable Portable Travel Ballet Flats

$15
Yishaweiqi Bow Knot Ballet Flats
Yishaweiqi Bow Knot Ballet Flats

$50$60
The Drop Pepper Ballet Flat With Bow

$40
Amazon

Naturalizer Maxwell Ballet Flats

$89
