Nothing is more quintessentially summer than easy, sleek dresses. What’s more, there will be an occasion this summer that requires an upscale vibe — if you have no clue what to wear or feel like updating your closet with a new dress, we have some news for you! Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is known for having beautiful skin and a chic sartorial aesthetic — her recent look speaks to the latter’s reputation!

Yesterday, Middleton was spotted in London, England, while attending Trooping the Colour. For the event, Middleton opted for a chic and simple white, long-sleeved Jenny Packham dress with black piping for an option that speaks to the regal nature of the occasion. The star of the look is her dress, and we had to find a look-a-like option to help Us get the look for less — and it’s only $40 on Amazon!

The VFSHOW Colorblock Sheath Dress takes the refined, streamlined essence of Princess Kate’s dress but adds a summery twist thanks to its sleeveless design. It features a 50% polyester, 45% cotton and 5% spandex material composition for a sturdy, breathable option that will move with the body. Also, the colorblock black and white stripes are great for capturing eyes, and we’re sure this dress will become a complement magnet for you!

Styling this sophisticated, structured dress is easy — essentially, you can let the dress do all the talking for you! For example, you could pair this dress with a sleek, sharp pair of stilettos that help to emphasize the regal essence of this frock. Or, you could coordinate it with flat sandals for a casual, relaxed vibe that can keep you feeling cool — and it will give you a put-together finish. This dress comes in 17 colors and patterns and has an XS to XXXL size range.

In regards to this neat dress, a satisfied Amazon reviewer said, “I love this dress because it fits perfectly. I can wear it to work and church. It is cute and comfortable. I wash it in the washing machine, and it doesn’t fade or shrink.” This speaks to the quality and stretch factor of the dress. While another reviewer noted, “This is my first ever review as I don’t do reviews. But this dress deserves it. I love it so much I’m ordering it in a couple of other colors.”

All in all, having an elevated, minimal dress can add some sophistication to your summer wardrobe rotation. If you need a new one, opt for this Kate Middleton look-a-like dress that will give the best bang for your buck!

Please note, prices are accurate as of June 16, 2024, but may be subject to change.

