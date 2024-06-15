Princess Kate Middleton appeared to re-wear a previous favorite dress to Trooping the Colour.

Kate, 42, attended the annual birthday parade in a white, long-sleeved Jenny Packham frock with thin black piping at the waist and neck and an oversized bow on her lapel. The Princess of Wales added a white Philip Treacy headpiece, pearl earrings, white pumps and a black clutch to complete the look. Kate also sported her Irish Guards Regimental brooch, which is a nod to her ceremonial role as the unit’s Colonel in Chief. (The Irish Guards were among the British troops participating in the parade.)

Eagle-eyed royal watchers pointed out that Kate’s Jenny Packham dress appeared to be upcycled. The princess wore a similar structured white gown by the brand in May 2023 at one of King Charles III’s coronation events. At the time, the dress featured thin, black piping around the neckline and a thicker black belt at her waist.

Kate, who is known for repurposing wardrobe items, attended Trooping the Colour with her husband, Prince William. They brought their three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 5. While William, 41, opted for his ceremonial military uniform, George, Charlotte and Louis twinned in navy outfits.

Saturday also marked Kate’s first public appearance since undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Kate, who confirmed her diagnosis in March, also spoke with father-in-law Charles, 75, on the Buckingham Palace balcony as William and their kids intently watched the military flypast.

Kate and Charles, 75, bonded over their respective cancer battles — the king confirmed his illness in February — and she was elated to attend the Trooping the Colour festivities.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” Kate said in a Friday, June 14, statement. “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.”

She continued, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”