Jennifer Coolidge is one of the world’s most loved celebrities because she’s witty, real and, frankly, unproblematic. That last tidbit can’t be said for a majority of stars in their 60s, and I think it’s one of the main reasons she looks so good. When you don’t stir up scandal and stay true to yourself, you glow different, and that’s definitely the case for Coolidge. Although, I also think the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand has played a role in her gorgeous complexion.

In a 2022 interview with Allure, the actress gushed about the little device and explained how it has made a significant difference in her skin. “I love this vibration wand,” she starts off. “It’s like a [jade] roller except it does the work for you.” She also notes how tools like this can help create “a glow for your face that can make you look like you just rolled around on the moon.”

Coolidge goes on to marvel about the advancements in beauty tools over the years. “[The Solawave has] actually got a battery in it, and I really like that,” she says. “Now you can get anything.” Truly, the actress isn’t wrong, and what’s even better is you can get anything (including the Solwave Wand) on Amazon!

This tool has garnered a ton of buzz from celebrities (including Sydney Sweeney and Coolidge’s Legally Blonde costar Reese Witherspoon) and beauty editors since it launched in 2020 for its multitasking, glow-enhancing capabilities. With the press of a button, the wand buzzes to life and emits rejuvenating red light. Swiping it across your face for just three minutes a day could help reduce the look of wrinkles, brighten dark circles, lighten dark spots, enhance skincare absorption andlift and define your features.

After using the Solawave wand consistently for about a year, I can confirm that it does all of these things. At the end of my skincare routine, both in the morning and evening, I glide this along my face. The light vibrations and soothing warmth feel so therapeutic, and it’s the perfect finishing touch to my ritual. By the time the device shuts off after three minutes, I definitely feel like my face exudes a moonlit glow.

If Coolidge’s gorgeous skin is any indication, the Solawave wand is an essential in anyone’s skincare routine. Plus, compared to other red light devices or facial massagers that only have one function, this one does the work of four tools for an unbeatable price. There’s no arguing with those facts! So, the only think left to ask is, are you ready to radiate like the moon?

Get the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand for $169 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

