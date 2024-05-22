Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If the erratically warm and cool temperatures lately have your skin (and you) a little confused, we’re in the same boat. Luckily, the cold temperatures aren’t December cold, but the 50 to 80 and back to 50 again has left many of Us with dry skin. In our search for a moisturizer that hydrates without joining sunscreen and makeup in the summer pore-clogging parade, we came across a “hydration heaven” that has reviewers writing 1,600-word love letters.

The soothing moisturizer comes from Eight Saints, a brand known for its effective formulas containing at least one of eight scientifically-backed powerhouse ingredients — antioxidants, vitamins E and C, hyaluronic acid, peptides, MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), AHA (alpha hydroxy acids) and squalane. These ingredients are found naturally in the skin, making them natural and effective ways to smooth, moisturize and soothe.

Get the Eight Saints Daydreamer Moisturizer (originally $32) for just $26 when you use code 20DAYDREAMER on Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Daydreamer moisturizer contains a slew of organic extracts and botanicals that lock in hydration, one being a botanical hyaluronic acid that binds 1,000 times its weight in moisture. (We know — we were shocked, too!) In addition to hydrating, botanical hyaluronic acid keeps skin plump and soft.

The high concentration of vitamin E stops pollution from penetrating the skin, therefore preventing premature aging. While vitamin E protects, ingredients like geranium flower water and cocoa seed butter work to calm skin conditions (including dry skin!) and strengthen the skin barrier. It’s no wonder this moisturizer is considered a “holy grail”! Your skin will be hydration-full for 24 hours.

Plus, this non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula couldn’t be easier to incorporate into your routine. Simply switch out your current moisturizer for this one and you’re good to go! It works best when used after cleansing and serum application. Massage the moisturizer into your skin in the morning, evening or both and get ready to have a youthful glow!

“In my late 40s, [it’s] a great feeling to find something that is helping restore my skin and my looks, which are both important to me,” one reviewer said. “Within a week of using this, my boyfriend who is not all that noticing of things like that, surprisingly noticed and commented on how amazing my skin has been looking lately and that I ‘look younger’…what!!!” This isn’t an isolated experience, either — just check the nearly perfect reviews on Amazon!

From now until May 30, Eight Saints is offering 20% off this moisturizer using code 20DAYDREAMER. We’ll be grabbing a tube (or two) stat before they sell out!

