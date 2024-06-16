Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although summer is only a few days away, there’s still time to acquire new summer essentials. Whether it’s a flouncy skirt or a flowy dress, you should lean into the cool and ease of the warmer months. If you’re looking to add a new dress to your repertoire, we have news for you! Dua Lipa, known for making hits like Don’t Start Now and Levitating, knows how to make insatiable hits and has a distinct sartorial aesthetic. Her recent look proves why she’s a mainstay on everyone’s fashion mood board!

Last Monday, Lipa was spotted in Capri, Italy, while attending the Jacquemus “La Casa” Cruise show. For the moment, Lips opted for a sheer high-neck baby blue maxi dress from the brand teamed with red double-soled mules, chic sunglasses and a stunning red clutch. We were so in love with the dress that we took it upon ourselves to find a look-a-like option on Amazon — and it’s only $37!

This BTFBM Sleeveless Rib Knit Maxi Dress is a minimal, simple option to throw on when you don’t know what to wear. It features a 96% cotton and 4% elastane fabrication for a breathable, sturdy and stretchy option that will move with the body without making you overheat. Also, its sleeveless silhouette allows you to stay chill and cool, and it stops perfectly at the ankles.

To style this dress, you could pair it with easy flat sandals for a relaxed but comfy ensemble. Or, you could rock it with a pair of sleek heels for a slightly elevated look. What we love most about this option is how airy and breezy it is, and it can work for any type of event — baby shower, wedding, retirement party — you have options! Further, this dress comes in six colors and has a S to XXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this dress, one happy Amazon reviewer noted, “I’m obsessed with this dress! It fits in the right places and is an awesome length.” Another reviewer said, “This dress is so great! I love the style and fit so much. It is really flattering.”

So, if you’re looking for an edgy, refined dress to add to your summer rotation, take a page out of Lipa’s book and opt for a sultry maxi dress. This one from BTFBM will help you get Lipa’s for a fraction of the price — so, if we were you, we would run to snag this dress!

