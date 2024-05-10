Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Jennifer Lopez just proved that even celebrities want to achieve French girl style!
On a recent trip to Paris, the superstar actress and singer was spotted sporting a full French girl-inspired look. In the city of lights, she paired a classic white button-up top with dark-wash, wide-leg jeans, some Stuart Weitzman pumps and a white Hermès Birkin bag. Of course, she had to top the outfit off with a signature J. Lo piece: some oversized Nile Hacienda Sunglasses. But our eyes were on her timeless trench coat that we know would be femme française-approved. While her version was undoubtedly a designer piece, we found a lookalike for only $80 on Amazon so we can get the look this spring too.
Get the Farktop Oversized Long Double-Breasted Trench Coat (originally $86) on sale for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2024, but are subject to change.
The Farktop Oversized Trench Coat is a style that’ll give you the same European cool-girl aesthetic as Lopez. Like the “Can’t Get Enough” singer’s, the coat has a double-breasted design, long length, belted waist and oversized fit. The way it slightly differs is that it has contrast buttons on the front and is made of a polyester fiber blend that’ll help keep you protected from spring’s ever-changing weather.
You can get it in gray for the closest match to J. Lo’s, but it also comes in several other classic colors like beige, black and white, in case those fit your wardrobe better. Lopez gave Us fantastic French girl, timeless style inspo, but trench coats are versatile enough to throw over anything. Whether you’re wearing trousers and a blouse to work or even a miniskirt and boots for a date, it’ll go with both.
Want to try this French-girl and Lopez-approved type of style out for yourself? You can find it on sale on Amazon right now for $80, a fantastic price for a wardrobe staple that’ll stick around in your closet for years.
