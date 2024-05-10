Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jennifer Lopez just proved that even celebrities want to achieve French girl style!

On a recent trip to Paris, the superstar actress and singer was spotted sporting a full French girl-inspired look. In the city of lights, she paired a classic white button-up top with dark-wash, wide-leg jeans, some Stuart Weitzman pumps and a white Hermès Birkin bag. Of course, she had to top the outfit off with a signature J. Lo piece: some oversized Nile Hacienda Sunglasses. But our eyes were on her timeless trench coat that we know would be femme française-approved. While her version was undoubtedly a designer piece, we found a lookalike for only $80 on Amazon so we can get the look this spring too.

Get the Farktop Oversized Long Double-Breasted Trench Coat (originally $86) on sale for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: The 21 Best Fall Fashion Deals From Nordstrom That Might Sell Out — Up to 58% Off Amazon Prime Day part two may be over, and Black Friday is a month away — but there are still some major markdowns to shop! In fact, Nordstrom is currently offering huge deals on fall fashion, from trendy footwear to cozy sweaters. We’re not quite sure why these bestselling styles are on sale, but we’re […]

The Farktop Oversized Trench Coat is a style that’ll give you the same European cool-girl aesthetic as Lopez. Like the “Can’t Get Enough” singer’s, the coat has a double-breasted design, long length, belted waist and oversized fit. The way it slightly differs is that it has contrast buttons on the front and is made of a polyester fiber blend that’ll help keep you protected from spring’s ever-changing weather.

You can get it in gray for the closest match to J. Lo’s, but it also comes in several other classic colors like beige, black and white, in case those fit your wardrobe better. Lopez gave Us fantastic French girl, timeless style inspo, but trench coats are versatile enough to throw over anything. Whether you’re wearing trousers and a blouse to work or even a miniskirt and boots for a date, it’ll go with both.

Related: This ‘Better Than a Birkin’ Bag Looks Exactly Like Jennifer Lopez’s Hermès One You’ve heard of Hermès, but if you haven’t heard of Birkin bags, let Us fill you in — in a nutshell, they’re the elite designer bags of designer bags. Hermès bags are thousands (and thousands) of dollars anyway, but these bags are a whole different echelon. A-list celebs and the ultra-wealthy spend tens of thousands […]

Want to try this French-girl and Lopez-approved type of style out for yourself? You can find it on sale on Amazon right now for $80, a fantastic price for a wardrobe staple that’ll stick around in your closet for years.

See it: Get the Farktop Oversized Long Double-Breasted Trench Coat (originally $86) on sale for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Farktop here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: 10 Spring Trench Coats You’ll Love That Will Make You Look Fancy Although we’re starting to transition into spring, there’s still plenty of time to wear all your dashing, cozy outerwear pieces. As we all know, Mother Nature is fickle — and winds can pick up at the drop of a hat. Whether you prefer billowing coats or cropped variations, a new jacket is an essential item. […]