Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Love Jennifer Lopez’s French Girl Trench Coat for Spring? We Found an $80 Lookalike

By
Jennifer Lopez in Paris on May 9, 2024.
Jennifer Lopez in Paris on May 9, 2024.Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jennifer Lopez just proved that even celebrities want to achieve French girl style!

On a recent trip to Paris, the superstar actress and singer was spotted sporting a full French girl-inspired look. In the city of lights, she paired a classic white button-up top with dark-wash, wide-leg jeans, some Stuart Weitzman pumps and a white Hermès Birkin bag. Of course, she had to top the outfit off with a signature J. Lo piece: some oversized Nile Hacienda Sunglasses. But our eyes were on her timeless trench coat that we know would be femme française-approved. While her version was undoubtedly a designer piece, we found a lookalike for only $80 on Amazon so we can get the look this spring too.

Jennifer Lopez in Paris on May 9, 2024.
Jennifer Lopez in Paris on May 9, 2024. Marc Piasecki/GC Images
See it!

Get the Farktop Oversized Long Double-Breasted Trench Coat (originally $86) on sale for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: The 21 Best Fall Fashion Deals From Nordstrom That Might Sell Out — Up to 58% Off

The Farktop Oversized Trench Coat is a style that’ll give you the same European cool-girl aesthetic as Lopez. Like the “Can’t Get Enough” singer’s, the coat has a double-breasted design, long length, belted waist and oversized fit. The way it slightly differs is that it has contrast buttons on the front and is made of a polyester fiber blend that’ll help keep you protected from spring’s ever-changing weather.

You can get it in gray for the closest match to J. Lo’s, but it also comes in several other classic colors like beige, black and white, in case those fit your wardrobe better. Lopez gave Us fantastic French girl, timeless style inspo, but trench coats are versatile enough to throw over anything. Whether you’re wearing trousers and a blouse to work or even a miniskirt and boots for a date, it’ll go with both.

Related: This ‘Better Than a Birkin’ Bag Looks Exactly Like Jennifer Lopez’s Hermès One

Want to try this French-girl and Lopez-approved type of style out for yourself? You can find it on sale on Amazon right now for $80, a fantastic price for a wardrobe staple that’ll stick around in your closet for years.

See it!

See it: Get the Farktop Oversized Long Double-Breasted Trench Coat (originally $86) on sale for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Farktop here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: 10 Spring Trench Coats You’ll Love That Will Make You Look Fancy

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

jennifer lopez bio page

Jennifer Lopez

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!