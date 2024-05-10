Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re at the time of the year where the ever-changing weather certainly still feels like spring, but we’re also looking ahead to summer. But nonetheless, brunch is still on the schedule and we need to dress like it. To ensure you get your money’s worth on a new brunch dress this season, we made sure these 18 chic styles will seamlessly transition from spring to summer.

Whether your brunch plans are usually of a more formal dress code or they tend to be on the more casual side, we’ve got dresses below for both! We also made sure that any dress too cool for chilly spring mornings would style well with light layers. The best part? They’re all easy on the wallet — and they start at $20.

1. Boutique-Worthy: This mini dress, featuring a tie waist, ruffle hem and V-neckline, is cute enough to look like it came from a local boutique — $43!

2. Chic in Chiffon: Featuring a sheer chiffon fabric, A-line silhouette and snatched waistline, this mini dress is sure to have you looking chic — was $45, now $41!

3. A Shopper Favorite! With over 1,000 purchased within this last month, this dress is shopper-favorite, and it will be yours too — $39!

4. Sunny Side Up: While you get your eggs sunny side up, get your dress sunny side up by shopping this bright yellow mini dress that’s sure to be a mood booster — was $50, now $40!

5. Top-Tiered! There’s no way you won’t catch a few stares in this midi dress that has a beautiful tiered skirt, tie waist and one-shoulder design — was $54, now $43!

6. Pretty Patterns: Coming in 36 pretty prints and colors, there’s no way you won’t find a version of this maxi dress you’ll love — was $61, now $48!

7. Silky Sundress: Made of a unique cotton and silk fabric mixture, this sundress will feel both soft and sleek — $149!

8. A Serve! While they’re serving brunch, you’ll be serving style in this mini dress that has a smocked bodice, ruffled hem and square neckline — $35!

9. Five Stars! Thousands of shoppers have given this tiered midi dress a five-star review, and we can bet you will too — was $59, now $50!

10. Brunch in a Bustier: Bring a slight sexy feel to the brunch vibes with this midi dress from Lulus that has a bustier upper, tiered bottom and beautiful floral print fabric — $88!

11. Cute Cutouts: Featuring small cutouts on each side, a tie front and ruffle sleeves, this midi dress can go from brunch date to dinner date — $69!

12. Lovely in Linen: Dress up this luxe linen dress with heels and a cardigan and down with sandals and some gold jewelry — $70!

13. Boho Beauty: Be a boho beauty in this midi dress that has a sheer floral fabric, tassel neckline and high-low hem — was $48, now $38!

14. Cheers to the Weekend! Though this midi dress is new at Abercrombie, its dressy style already has it ranking as a bestseller — $110!

15. Prairie Princess: Made with a collared neck, button-up front, puff sleeves and tiered skirt, this maxi dress will have you feeling like a modern prairie princess — $49!

16. Floral and Flirty: With its ruffled hem, puff sleeves and pretty pastel print, this mini dress from Revolve gives flirty and fun — $198!

17. Seize the Strapless: Pair this strapless dress from Urban Outfitters with a jacket and slip-ons in the spring and strappy heels and jewelry in the summer — $79!

18. Make It a Mini: If you end up loving the style of this mini dress from Old Navy, you can get it in both minimal and colorful prints — $20!