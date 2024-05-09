Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dresses are a warm-weather staple because they allow you to feel cute without overheating. Whether you’re attending a baby shower or running errands, a dress can make your day much easier. Do you need a new dress to add to your spring and summer rotation? We found the prettiest one that’s perfect for any upcoming warm-weather occasion — and it’s only $18 at Walmart!

This Time and Tru Women’s Cross Back Dress with Tiered Skirt is a versatile option you’ll never want to take off during the warmer months this year. It features a 60% cotton and 40% rayon body with a 100% cotton lining for a breathable and comfortable feel. Also, the sweetheart neckline evokes a Y2K energy and a dual strap, cross-back design that ups the ante of this rather sweet garment. Additionally, this tiered skirt will help you float into the room (and we love the striped pattern).

Get the Time and Tru Women's Cross Back Dress with Tiered Skirt for $18 at Walmart!

Furthermore, What we love most about this piece is that it’s perfect to catch a breeze on a nice spring day, and it’s suitable for any event — seriously! To style it, you could pair it with a cardigan and heels for a refined, elevated moment. Or, you could rock this number with flat sandals — or even sneakers — for a comfy, relaxed vibe. What’s more, this onw comes in four colors and has an XS to XXXL size range.

In regards to this flouncy frock, one Walmart reviewer gushed, “It’s such a cute dress. Everybody should own this dress.” Another reviewer noted, “This is the most beautiful dress! Don’t hesitate on this.”

Furthermore, although we’re settled in spring, there’s still time to find fun, breezy dresses that transition well into summertime. If you need a new option to add to your rotation, this dress from Time and Tru could be the answer!

