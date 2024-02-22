Get Egg-Cited for Spring With the 5 Best Olive & June Nail Kits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whenever there’s a holiday or other special event coming up, one of the first and easiest things you can prep is your nails. You don’t have to be an expert at painting them or even able to “color inside the lines” either, because press-on nails exist. And thank goodness they do, because without them so many of Us might not have cute nails all the time! One of the most important times to want to rock adorable nails is the spring, namely Easter, and we can’t wait to try on some new nail designs! But instead of painting it all ourselves, we’re going to rock Olive & June press-ons and fun nail stickers!

Olive & June has several fun and adorable designs that are absolutely perfect for Easter and spring vibes. If you’re the type of person who hates going to the salon but wants to have cute nails for the season, we’ve got you. We’ve selected five of the best Olive & June nail kits that’ll make you egg-cited for spring and like you’re hoppin’ down the bunny trail. Give them a look below!

5 of the Best Spring Olive & June Nail Kits

1. Flower Power: Adorn your nails with flowers and butterflies with these adorable nail stickers and some of your own nude polish— just $8!

2. Hopping Cute: Add bunnies, carrots, and eggs to your nails for a taste of early Easter with these fun stickers — just $8!

3. Egg-zactly: Go on an Easter egg hunt with these fun painted egg stickers all over your nails — just $8!

4. Cheerful Chicks: Add some fuzzy little chicks to your look with these press-on nails— just $10!

5. Shiny Hoppy Bunnies: These press-ons are pearlescent with the tiniest little bunnies on them — just $10!

